Ravindra Jadeja
News
Last updated: February 6, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja Reaches Special Milestone in IND vs ENG 1st ODI; Second Indian After Kapil Dev

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

These impeccable stats only serve as a testament to the lofty repute of Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reached a massive landmark earlier today, after taking a three-wicket haul in the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st ODI.

The left-hander was right on the money once again, producing a stellar spell of 9-1-26-3 and getting the key wickets of Jacob Bethell, Joe Root and Adil Rashid.

In the process, the 36-year-old became only the second Indian after Kapil Dev to reach 6000 runs and pick up 600 wickets in international cricket.

He now joins an elite list comprising other international cricketers like Wasim Akram, Shakib Al Hasan, Daniel Vettori, and Shaun Pollock. These impeccable stats only serve as a testament to the lofty repute of Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer’s fifty steady India innings after Jaiswal, Rohit fall cheaply

Speaking about the match, England batted first but could manage just 248 after getting bundled out in 47.4 overs. Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler were the highlight of the Three Lions batting lineup with their respective fifties after openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett got them off to a flying start.

However, the Indian bowlers didn’t stop after getting their first breakthrough and made continuous inroads with debutant Harshit Rana complementing Jadeja with a three-wicket haul of his own. Axar, Kuldeep and Shami finished with one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing this report, the Indian team have started their chase with the scoreboard reaching 138 for 3 in 20 overs with Shubman Gill and Axar Patel currently batting at the crease.

India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) and Rohit Sharma (2) failed to do much damage, departing cheaply. It was then Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36) who made amends for the early setback with a quickfire fifty, comprising nine fours and two sixes and steadied the Indian innings.

IND vs ENG
Kapil Dev
Ravindra Jadeja

