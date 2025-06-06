News
Rohit Sharma speaks about his Test retirement.
news

Rohit Sharma Reveals What His Father Told Him After Test Retirement

Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 6, 2025 - 3 min read

The former India Test skipper hung up his boots after taking part in 67 matches, where he collected  4301 runs.

Rohit Sharma speaks about his Test retirement.

One of India’s greatest openers, Rohit Sharma spoke about his Test retirement and revealed that his father, Gurunath Sharma was disappointed with his decision. While talking for the very first time after his Test retirement, the Mumbai-based batter said that his father has been a Test match geek and is not really fond of new-age cricket.

Rohit, who plied his trade for the Mumbai Indians in the recently passed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for Mumbai Indians, announced his Test retirement last month. The veteran batter was struggling with his form in the red ball format and could not do much in the series against New Zealand and Australia. The situation got even more pathetic as he had to withdraw from the last Test in Sydney against Australia earlier this year. 

Who Was Not Happy After Rohit Retired From Test Cricket?

Rohit Sharma comes from a humble family background, as his father used to work in a transport company. His father has sacrificed a lot in order to give Rohit a healthy life.

“My father worked in a transport company. Like I said, what my mom did, my father was very much involved in sacrificing things so that we could have our life. But my father always, since day one, has always been a fan of Test cricket. He doesn’t like this new-age cricket. I still remember that day I scored 264 in the ODI. He was like, okay, well played. Well done. There was no excitement from him. It’s important to go out there and all that,” Rohit Sharma stated during the launch event of Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja Pujara’s book ‘The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife’.

ALSO READ:

“But even if I used to get good 30s or 40s or 50s or 60s, in Test cricket used to talk to me about it in detail. So that’s the kind of love he had for the game. And he’s obviously seen you go up the ranks,” he added. 

Rohit’s Test Career

The former India Test skipper hung up his boots after taking part in 67 matches, where he collected 4301 runs at an average of 40.57. Rohit also hammered 12 centuries and 18 fifties in the red ball format and also guided the Indian team to a World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023 against Australia, where they faced defeat. 

“You play in school cricket. Then you play U19, the Ranji Trophy, the Duleep Trophy, the Irani Trophy, and India A. And I’ve done all of that. So he has seen my journey through that. And through this, I’ve made it to the Indian team,” confided Rohit.

