‘Garden Ki Toh Yaad Ayegi’: Hilarious Response from Rishabh Pant on Rohit Sharma’s Absence While Leaving for England vs India Test Series [WATCH] 

India's five-match Test series in England will kick off on June 20.

During the wee hours, Team India boarded the flight for their five-match Test series in England, starting on June 20 at Headingley. While leaving for the long overseas tour, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared a humorous moment with the paparazzi at the airport. They asked the 27-year-old whether he would feel the absence of the former India captain Rohit Sharma, who has recently announced his retirement from Tests. Pant replied that he would miss the “garden” on the tour.

“Garden ki toh yaad ayegi bhai,” he stated.

What is the ‘Garden’ Context?

During India’s 2nd Test match of the home series against England in Visakhapatnam, skipper Rohit noticed that the youngsters of the team were lacking energy. They had already lost the first fixture of the five-match series by a narrow margin of 28 runs. The 38-year-old wanted his players to be more aggressive on the field.

“It was in Vizag. I saw the over end and the players were leisurely walking as if they were in a garden. No one was running. There was no urgency in the field. I was fielding in the slip, we had spinners bowling from both ends. The game was hanging by a loose thread; it was an important game, and we had to win. I had told the players in the morning that we need to put in some extra effort, but they were having fun on the ground,” he said earlier in a JioHotstar interview.

The India skipper was looking for a dismissal to break a long partnership between the England batters. However, when Rohit noticed some of the youngsters of the team casually strolling around on the ground, he told them not to perceive the situation as easy as walking in the park.

“A partnership was going on. I was desperate to get a wicket. In such moments, everyone needs to put in a collective effort. At that moment, Everyone was just going with the flow, which annoyed me, and then I told everyone not to be like that,” he added.

Notably, India won that match by 106 runs and eventually won the series by 4-1. After the triumph, Rohit posted a picture with his teammates on social media and captioned it as, “Garden mein ghoomne wale bande.” The picture included wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, current Test skipper Shubman Gill, and Sarfaraz Khan alongside him.

Rishabh Pant in Tests

The southpaw made his red-ball debut against England in Nottingham in August 2018. Since then, he has scored 2,948 runs in 43 matches, including six centuries. Pant also holds the record for most catches in a Test match (11).

He has put up 556 runs, including two tons, in his nine matches on English soil so far. Though the batter has suffered a rough outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, fans will hope to see him back at his absolute best in the upcoming red-ball series in England.

