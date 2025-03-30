‘This Guy Will Play’: Former India Player Predicts BIG Future for Gujarat Titans Youngster After IPL 2025 Heroics

He scored 63 runs at a strike of 153.65 last night.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra predicts that the Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan will represent India in Test cricket. Sudharsan made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2022. This year, the batter has started the season well with 74 runs against the Punjab Kings and 63 runs against the Mumbai Indians in 41 balls each.

Previously, he had a cracking season in IPL 2024 where he notched up 527 runs in 12 matches, including a match-winning 103 in 51 balls against the Chennai Super Kings.

Chopra has explained that “great technique” helps a player play his natural shots, stating Sudharsan as an example. It doesn’t reduce the strike rate of a batter, instead, it allows the person to play freely.

“Sai Sudharsan – how well he bats. This guy will play Test cricket. He is actually made for Test cricket. He makes us realise repeatedly that a great technique doesn’t slow you down. It liberates you, sets you free, and prepares you for playing shots”, he stated.

Sai Sudharsan’s Three Best Shots

The cricketer-turned-commentator hailed Sudharsan as “outstanding.” He appreciated his shots while acknowledging the southpaw’s brilliant innings. He also picked three of his best shots during the discussion on his YouTube channel.

“This guy is outstanding. He hits in such a way that he pierces the two fielders in the deep. He batted incredibly well. Three of his shots were my favorites. He jumped down the track and hit a straight drive off Trent Boult. It was extremely beautiful. Then it was the same middle stump ball and he flicked it for a four towards midwicket. Then he hit a straight six off a spinner”, he added.

Sai Sudharsan Injury Concerns

Unfortunately, the batter might have suffered a hamstring injury last night. The 23-year-old was visibly in pain while diving to stop a boundary off Suryakumar Yadav. GT’s medical team took him off the ground.

Though there is no official update from the team, they will face many hardships if the in-form opener becomes unavailable due to this injury.

The Shubman Gill-led team has won one and lost one game so far. They will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

