Sam Konstas Exposed As Shamar Joseph Turns Pre-Test Warning To Reality And Also Shuts Down Former Aussie Wicketkeeper

His four-wicket haul on the opening day also included Konstas' dismissal.

The Gabba hero of the West Indies, Shamar Joseph, has done it once again to thrash the batting order of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 runners-up Australia. His figures of 4/46, alongside a brilliant fifer from Jayden Seales, bundled out the Aussies for just 180 runs in the first innings.

All matches (49) Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS Finland, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM – ASM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID – ASA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 APS – ALW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – ASA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID – APS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 SRTS – RAMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT – SESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 AHWS – MUKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 MK-W – SSS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 SRT-W – LSKT-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL – FCCG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL – OCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 VTV – OCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 FCCG – GHM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 GHM – VTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – THUB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – THN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – GUC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR 144/10 SFU 176/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC 111/10 CAO 60/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES – ALSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 PYXI – AVECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 RNB – YUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Saint George Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 WIA – SLEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 NRK – DID – Fixtures Standings

Ian Healy’s Sledge of Shamar Joseph Backfires Australia

Before the match, Joseph sent a warning to the young Australian opener Sam Konstas and told him to “just look out.” The pacer stayed true to his word and delivered exactly the same, what he said, to dismiss the 19-year-old for just 3 runs. He also picked up the wickets of veteran batter Usman Khawaja (47), alongside newcomers like Cameron Green (3) and Beau Webster (11).

However, ahead of the match, former Australian wicket-keeper, Ian Healy, made a scathing remark on Joseph. He slammed the pacer for his audacious warning to Konstas. Healy opined that the 25-year-old has earned all the spotlight only for his heroics at the Gabba last year. Since then, the bowler has failed to achieve anything remarkable that could give him enough confidence to warn the Aussie batters.

“Okay Shamar, well you’ve delivered crap all year. So he better improve, that’s what I’m saying. He’s got real trouble. You’re not Curtly Ambrose, champ,” he said on SEN Cricket radio.

pic.twitter.com/xN4woSLURm — cricket images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedCricket__) June 25, 2025

Notably, his astonishing seven-wicket haul in the second innings wrecked the Aussie batting lineup. This exceptional performance of Joseph helped the Windies to draw the two-match series and powered them to their first Test victory on Australian soil in 27 years.

ALSO READ:

West Indies vs Australia 1st Test

Australia made a few changes in their playing XI. They dropped Marnus Labuschagne due to a poor run of form and played Konstas in place of him, with Green and Josh Inglis coming in at No.3 and No.4, respectively. Skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first on the first test against the West Indies in Barbados.

But the call proved to be costly as a stunning pace bowling show from Joseph and Seales (5/60) thrashed their batting lineup. They missed the experience of veteran batter Steve Smith, who is recovering from a finger injury, which he sustained during the recent WTC 2025 Final.

However, the Australian pace-trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins also fought back well to reduce the Windies to 57/4 at the end of the day’s play. Starc scalped two wickets while Hazlewood and Cummins took one apiece as Roston Chase and Co. are currently trailing by 123 runs in the first innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.