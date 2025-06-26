Sam Konstas Exposed As Shamar Joseph Turns Pre-Test Warning To Reality And Also Shuts Down Former Aussie Wicketkeeper

His four-wicket haul on the opening day also included Konstas' dismissal.
The Gabba hero of the West Indies, Shamar Joseph, has done it once again to thrash the batting order of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 runners-up Australia. His figures of 4/46, alongside a brilliant fifer from Jayden Seales, bundled out the Aussies for just 180 runs in the first innings.
Before the match, Joseph sent a warning to the young Australian opener Sam Konstas and told him to “just look out.” The pacer stayed true to his word and delivered exactly the same, what he said, to dismiss the 19-year-old for just 3 runs. He also picked up the wickets of veteran batter Usman Khawaja (47), alongside newcomers like Cameron Green (3) and Beau Webster (11).
However, ahead of the match, former Australian wicket-keeper, Ian Healy, made a scathing remark on Joseph. He slammed the pacer for his audacious warning to Konstas. Healy opined that the 25-year-old has earned all the spotlight only for his heroics at the Gabba last year. Since then, the bowler has failed to achieve anything remarkable that could give him enough confidence to warn the Aussie batters.
“Okay Shamar, well you’ve delivered crap all year. So he better improve, that’s what I’m saying. He’s got real trouble. You’re not Curtly Ambrose, champ,” he said on SEN Cricket radio.
Notably, his astonishing seven-wicket haul in the second innings wrecked the Aussie batting lineup. This exceptional performance of Joseph helped the Windies to draw the two-match series and powered them to their first Test victory on Australian soil in 27 years.
ALSO READ:
Australia made a few changes in their playing XI. They dropped Marnus Labuschagne due to a poor run of form and played Konstas in place of him, with Green and Josh Inglis coming in at No.3 and No.4, respectively. Skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first on the first test against the West Indies in Barbados.
But the call proved to be costly as a stunning pace bowling show from Joseph and Seales (5/60) thrashed their batting lineup. They missed the experience of veteran batter Steve Smith, who is recovering from a finger injury, which he sustained during the recent WTC 2025 Final.
However, the Australian pace-trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins also fought back well to reduce the Windies to 57/4 at the end of the day’s play. Starc scalped two wickets while Hazlewood and Cummins took one apiece as Roston Chase and Co. are currently trailing by 123 runs in the first innings.
