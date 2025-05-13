News
'I Am Shocked' - Former India Opener Questions Why Shubman Gill Was Picked Over This India Player As Next Test Captain
news

Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 2 min read
With the recent retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format, there is a major leadership crisis ahead of India’s high-profile five-match Test series against England, starting in late June.

Reportedly, talismanic pacer and India veteran Jasprit Bumrah had turned down the captaincy offer citing workload issues. Given the current scenario, ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to lead the side against the Three Lions.

However, echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his shock at the management for looking at other options aside from Bumrah. He opined that the selectors should look for an adept vice-captain who can step up, if and when Bumrah needs a break to manage his pressure.

Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I am shocked that we are looking at any other option other than Bumrah as Test captain! Worried about his injuries? Then choose your vice captain carefully.”

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah served as the Test captain during Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) earlier this year, taking over the role in the first and fifth matches of the series. His heavy workload though eventually took a toll during the final Test in Sydney as he suffered a stress-related back injury, forcing him out of competitive cricket for more than three months.

ALSO READ:

Who will be the deputy to Shubman Gill?

With a focus on building the future, it is understood that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is in line to get the vice-captain role. Pant, however, endured a tough run during the Australia series, where his reckless shot selection came under heavy criticism. It remains to be seen how the Indian leadership pans out with the squad expected to be announced in the coming days.

The five-Test series will begin on June 20 and will mark India’s new era without the trio of Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India tour of England
Jasprit Bumrah
Sanjay Manjrekar
Shubman Gill
