Shaheen Afridi Returns as Pakistan Name Test Squad Against South Africa; Three Players Set for Debut

First test of the series is on October 12.

Pakistan have named an 18 player squad for their upcoming Test series at home against South Africa.

Shaheen Afridi Returns to Pakistan Test Squad

Shan Masood will lead the team as Pakistan begin their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi returns to the squad after missing the previous Test series against the West Indies while Naseem Shah has not been included.

Experienced batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are part of the squad, which will be trimmed before the first Test in Lahore on October 12.

Three Uncapped Players Included in Pakistan Test Squad Against South Africa

There are three players in line to make their Test debut, with Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram, and Rohail Nazir all included in the squad to face the reigning World Test Championship winners.

Among the newcomers, 38 year old Asif Afridi brings a lot of experience. He has played 57 first class matches, taking 198 wickets.

22 year old Faisal Akram has played nine first class matches, taking 44 wickets. He has also played three ODIs and taken five wickets.

Rohail Nazir is a wicketkeeper batter who has played 43 first class matches and scored 1964 runs at an average of 34.45, including five centuries and 12 half centuries. He has also played three T20I matches.

Asif Afridi and Faisal Akram will strengthen Pakistan’s spin options alongside regulars Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan’s fast bowling attack will feature Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Aamir Jamal. The batting lineup is experienced, with Shan Masood leading a group that includes Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Saud Shakeel, and other regulars.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan Squad for the Test Series Against South Africa

Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Schedule for Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series

Sunday, October 12 – Thursday, October 16

10:00 am IST: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

Monday, October 20 – Friday, October 24

10:00 am IST: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.