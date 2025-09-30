More Concerns for New Zealand As All-Rounder Suffers Facial Injury Ahead of T20I Series Against Australia

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra suffered a facial injury on Tuesday, September 30, while attempting a catch in training. He hit a boundary hoarding ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia. The first match will be played on October 1 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Rachin Ravindra Suffers Facial Injury, Passes Initial Concussion Test

The New Zealand team posted on their official handle that Rachin Ravindra received a facial laceration and will continue to be monitored by the medical team after passing an initial concussion test at the ground.

Rachin Ravindra Faces Second Facial Injury in 2025

This is the second time in 2025 that Ravindra has suffered a facial injury. Earlier this year, while preparing for the Champions Trophy, he was hit on the forehead while attempting a catch under the floodlights during a tri-series match in Lahore against South Africa. The injury kept him out of the rest of the tri-series and New Zealand’s opening Champions Trophy game against Pakistan.

New Zealand were already missing some key players, as skipper Mitchell Santner is also ruled out, still recovering from abdominal surgery. Michael Bracewell will lead the team in this series.

New Zealand Squad for T20I series Against Australia

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Australia have their own concerns, with Glenn Maxwell ruled out after a serious training injury. Maxwell fractured his forearm while bowling to Mitchell Owen in the nets, prompting a late squad change. New South Wales wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been called in as his replacement.

Schedule of New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series (IST)

Wednesday, October 1

11:45 AM: New Zealand vs Australia (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui)

Friday, October 3

11:45 AM: New Zealand vs Australia (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui)

Saturday, October 4

11:45 AM: New Zealand vs Australia (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui)

