After Ravichandran Ashwin, Former RCB Star Also Set To Play ILT20 2025–26

After Ravichandran Ashwin, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is also set to play in the International League T20 2025-26.

Dinesh Karthik Set to Join Sharjah Warriorz for ILT20 2025-26

According to reports, Sharjah Warriorz are likely to sign Dinesh Karthik for the upcoming edition. The auction will take place on October 1.

Karthik is eligible to play in the ILT20 because he has retired from all forms of Indian cricket. After playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, he announced his retirement from it as well, which made him free to join other leagues. Soon after retiring from the IPL, he played in the SA20 2024-25 for Paarl Royals. There, he featured in 11 matches, scoring 130 runs in eight innings at an average of 21.66, including one half-century.

Sharjah Warriorz Squad for ILT20 2025-26 so far

Sharjah Warriorz will be looking for a better season this year. In the three editions so far, they have qualified for the playoffs only once, which was last season. In the first two seasons, they did not qualify. They will start their campaign on December 3, facing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

So far, Sharjah Warriorz have 9 players in their squad: 4 retained, 4 new pre-signings, and 1 wildcard. They are expected to make some smart buys in the auction, with Dinesh Karthik most likely to join. The squad already has some talented players.

Sharjah Warriorz Squad: Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis, Tim Southee, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Maheesh Theekshana, Sikandar Raza, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tim David, Adil Rashid, Dinesh Karthik (likely).

Dinesh Karthik Key to RCB’s IPL 2025 Title Win

Dinesh Karthik was important in RCB’s IPL 2025 title win. After retiring as a player in 2024, he came back to the team as a mentor and batting coach. He helped every batter in the team, whether they played or not. Jitesh Sharma, who had an impressive season for RCB, thanked Karthik for guiding him and boosting his confidence. Because of his contribution last season, he is likely to keep his role as mentor and batting coach for the upcoming season.

