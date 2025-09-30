CSK Face Tough Call on Matheesha Pathirana Retention Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction.

Pathirana had a middling IPL 2025.

After enduring their worst-ever IPL season in 2025, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun building for the next season, with several reports about planning surfacing. In another development, sources have confirmed that CSK will likely retain the Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

An X (formerly Twitter) account, which often has inside details, revealed that a bowling consultant will work on Pathirana’s action next month. However, the plan is to delay the decision as much as possible, and a final call will be based on whether Sanju Samson or KL Rahul enters the IPL 2026 auction.

CSK are set to back Pathirana with a bowling consultant working on his bowling action next month. Flem & MS want him in top shape. but the final call on retention-day could also hinge on Samson or KL entering the auction.

Pathirana was among those retained before the mega auction, but his performances last season were relatively poor with the ball. He snared 13 wickets at 32.61 runs apiece and conceded 10.13 runs per over in 12 innings, including a best of 3/36.

Hence, calls to release him have gained voice since he took a massive INR 13 crore from the purse and has been mediocre for a while now. Overall, he has 23 wickets at an average of 37.56 and an economy rate of 10.06 in 26 outings, and the speedster has been wicketless as many as 11 times this year.

Should CSK retain Matheesha Pathirana before IPL 2026 auction?

It’s a tricky decision for CSK whether to retain Matheesha Pathirana or not ahead of a fresh season. He has been one of their premium pacers in recent years, someone who bowls all tough overs for the franchise, but his latest form and lack of control over his lines and lengths don’t inspire enough confidence.

Then, he also takes a reasonable sum, and the team can get at least a couple of quality players if they free up the amount. Still, CSK might retain Pathirana, given that he always performs for CSK, irrespective of his overall form.

As reports confirm, a few tweaks in his bowling action will help him regain control and become more accurate with his plans. However, if CSK decide not to retain him, the move will be understandable because they have other crucial slots to fill.

The five-time champions already have Nathan Ellis, who is among the finest T20 bowlers in world cricket and can do everything Pathirana does for the franchise. Like Punjab Kings (PBKS), CSK have not shown enough confidence in his abilities, either, when he can be better than Pathirana across phases.

