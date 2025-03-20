News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Discarded Bangladesh Star Shakib Al Hasan Clears Test for Suspicious Action, To Resume Bowling in International and Domestic Cricket After Ban
news
Last updated: March 20, 2025

Discarded Bangladesh Star Clears Test for Suspicious Action, To Resume Bowling in International and Domestic Cricket After Ban

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was suspended last September by the ECB.

Discarded Bangladesh Star Shakib Al Hasan Clears Test for Suspicious Action, To Resume Bowling in International and Domestic Cricket After Ban

Recently removed from Bangladesh Central Contract, former Bangla Tigers skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared of his suspicious bowling action by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Notably, the 37-year-old was suspended from bowling in top-flight domestic and international cricket after ECB reported Shakib’s bowling action as illegal last September during his single County appearance. He is now cleared to bowl in the Hundred and in County games too.

Shakib, who had never faced any prior reports regarding his bowling action during his 20-year professional career, underwent his third bowling assessment test at Loughborough University on March 9. The results, which he received on Wednesday (March 19), confirmed that all 22 deliveries bowled during the test were deemed legal. According to a statement from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Shakib has “successfully remedied his action.”

Confirming the development, Shakib also told Cricbuzz, “The news is right (passing about the bowling test) and I am cleared to bowl again.”

ALSO READ:

BCCI Announces Cash Prize for Team India After Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win
‘Nothing That Surprises Me’: England Batter Makes Bold Statement About Facing Jasprit Bumrah in England Test Series
Great News for Bowlers as BCCI Considers Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

Shakib Al Hasan cleared of suspicious bowling action

The all-rounder faced an all-format ban in December after failing his first assessment at Loughborough University. Furthermore, as per clause 11.3 of the ICC’s regulations on illegal bowling actions, the suspension was automatically applied and enforced by the ICC in international cricket, as well as by all national cricket boards in their domestic competitions.

He did not pass a second test in Chennai in January, leading to his exclusion from the Bangladesh squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, which was expected to mark his final appearance on the international stage.

He is currently in the UK and has since been training with the Surrey team where he is expected to participate in the upcoming County Championship season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

BCB
ECB
ICC
Shakib Al Hasan

Related posts

“Move With The Times”: Former Aussie Captain Supports Mitchell Starc’s Call to Feature in IPL 2025 After Missing Champions Trophy

The pacer missed the ICC tournament after sustaining an ankle injury.
4:23 pm
Sreejita Sen
Good News for Bowlers! Two Balls Set To Be Used for Second Innings in IPL 2025 Matches

Good News for Bowlers! Two Balls Set To Be Used for Second Innings in IPL 2025 Matches

This rule will not be applicable for afternoon games.
4:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
IPL 2025 BCCI lifts ban on saliva

BCCI Lifts Ban On Saliva Ahead Of IPL 2025

The ban has been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic hit
4:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
WTC final undergo major rule changes icc meeting 2025

Seeding Teams, Bonus Points: World Test Championship Set To Undergo Major Changes After WTC25 Final

If implemented, these new rules could see a shift in how Test cricket is played
3:00 pm
Samarnath Soory

‘Now, It’s My Turn’: KKR Star Declares Intent to Give His All in IPL 2025

He was brought back to the team for INR 23.75 crore.
2:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
IPL set to lift ban on saliva for IPL 2025

Great News for Bowlers as BCCI Considers Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

The IPL is also considering a move that can expand the usage of DRS in the new season
1:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy