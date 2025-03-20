Discarded Bangladesh Star Clears Test for Suspicious Action, To Resume Bowling in International and Domestic Cricket After Ban

He was suspended last September by the ECB.

Recently removed from Bangladesh Central Contract, former Bangla Tigers skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared of his suspicious bowling action by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Notably, the 37-year-old was suspended from bowling in top-flight domestic and international cricket after ECB reported Shakib’s bowling action as illegal last September during his single County appearance. He is now cleared to bowl in the Hundred and in County games too.

Shakib, who had never faced any prior reports regarding his bowling action during his 20-year professional career, underwent his third bowling assessment test at Loughborough University on March 9. The results, which he received on Wednesday (March 19), confirmed that all 22 deliveries bowled during the test were deemed legal. According to a statement from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Shakib has “successfully remedied his action.”

Confirming the development, Shakib also told Cricbuzz, “The news is right (passing about the bowling test) and I am cleared to bowl again.”

The all-rounder faced an all-format ban in December after failing his first assessment at Loughborough University. Furthermore, as per clause 11.3 of the ICC’s regulations on illegal bowling actions, the suspension was automatically applied and enforced by the ICC in international cricket, as well as by all national cricket boards in their domestic competitions.

He did not pass a second test in Chennai in January, leading to his exclusion from the Bangladesh squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, which was expected to mark his final appearance on the international stage.

He is currently in the UK and has since been training with the Surrey team where he is expected to participate in the upcoming County Championship season.

