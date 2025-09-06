Shreyas Iyer Among Prominent Stars Expected To Be Named In India A Squad For Upcoming Australia Red-Ball Series

The squads of India A are expected to be released after the ongoing Duleep Trophy knockouts.

The star Indian batter, Shreyas Iyer, has been at the centre of discussion in recent times, especially after his Asia Cup 2025 snub. Despite smashing 604 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at a pulsating strike rate of 175.07, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper did not find himself in India’s 20-member squad for the upcoming continental tournament. Previously, he was also not part of the national team that recently toured England for five Test matches.

Shreyas Iyer Likely to Feature in India A Squad for Upcoming Australia Tests

However, according to a Cricbuzz report, Shreyas might be in contention to feature in the India A squad for the upcoming home Test series against Australia. The sides will clash in two red-ball matches in Lucknow, starting on September 16, followed by three limited-over fixtures on September 30, October 3 and October 5, respectively, in Kanpur.

Currently, Shreyas is playing for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final match against the Central Zone in Bengaluru. Notably, the star batter has showcased a great form with the willow in 2025 so far, including the home T20I series against England, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the latest edition of the IPL. But he was dismissed by pacer Khaleel Ahmed for just 25 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Duleep Trophy fixture.

Narayan Jagadeesan and Others Might Also Earn a Call-up

The South Zone batter, Narayan Jagadeesan, put up a sublime knock against the North Zone but just fell short of a magnificent double-century. His remarkable 197 runs included 16 boundaries and three maximums, and powered their score to a massive 537.

Besides the Tamil Nadu player, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar also might make it to the list after a commendable show in the ongoing domestic red-ball event. Gaikwad slammed a 206-ball 184 against Patidar’s Central Zone, while the latter also continued his purple patch of form with a crucial 77, following his 125 and 66 in the quarter-finals against the North East Zone.

However, as the red-ball series is set to commence just a day after the conclusion of the Duleep Trophy Final, which will be played from September 11, the squads of India A are expected to be released after the ongoing knockouts of the domestic tournament.

