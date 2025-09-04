News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
duleep trophy semi final live streaming 2025 why no live coverage
news

Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Is There Live Streaming? Full Schedule and Details

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: September 4, 2025
3 min read
duleep trophy semi final live streaming 2025 why no live coverage

The Duleep Trophy 2025 has reached its semi-final stage, but fans eager to watch the action live have been left disappointed.

The tournament’s final four — South Zone, North Zone, West Zone, and Central Zone — are set to battle it out from September 4 to 7 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Despite the growing excitement, a major question dominates social media: is there live streaming for the Duleep Trophy semi-final?

Is There Live Streaming for Duleep Trophy Semi-Finals?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The Duleep Trophy live streaming will not be available for the semi-finals this year. Neither television broadcast nor online streaming has been arranged by the BCCI for the last-four stage, sparking frustration among fans. You can follow the score updates live on BCCI website or app.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India recently faced backlash for not showing even the quarterfinals. Responding to the criticism, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that only the final will be telecast live from September 11 to 15, also in Bengaluru.

Duleep Trophy Semifinals Live Updates: West Zone vs Central Zone Playing XI

West Zone elected to bat.

West Zone Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aarya Desai, Shreyas Iyer, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur (captain), Tanush Kotian, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tushar Deshpande

Central Zone Playing XI

Aayush Pandey, Upendra Yadav (wicketkeeper), Danish Malewar, Rajat Patidar (captain), Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur

Duleep Trophy Semifinals Live Updates: South Zone Vs North Zone Playing XI

North Zone opt to field.

ALSO READ:

Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule

Here’s the complete schedule and timing for the semi-finals:

  • Semi-Final 1: South Zone vs North Zone
    📅 Date: September 4–7
    🕤 Time: 9:30 AM IST
    📍 Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru
  • Semi-Final 2: West Zone vs Central Zone
    📅 Date: September 4–7
    🕤 Time: 9:30 AM IST
    📍 Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru

Why No Live Coverage For Duleep Trophy?

The Duleep Trophy is one of India’s oldest domestic tournaments, but its broadcast coverage remains inconsistent. Despite an agreement to show 100 days of domestic cricket live this season, fans will only get to watch the Duleep Trophy final.

This decision highlights the gap between the rising interest in India’s domestic cricket and the limited broadcast commitment. With players like Rajat Patidar, Shardul Thakur, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Devdutt Padikkal in action, the absence of semi-final live streaming is a big miss for cricket followers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Duleep Trophy 2025
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

The official CricXtasy news handle for upto date information on cricket information from India and around the globe.

Read more

Related posts

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel won’t feature in the Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinal, starting September 7.

Why Is Dhruv Jurel Not Playing in Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal

If fit, Jurel would have kept wickets and batted in the middle order to bolster.
9:51 am
Darpan Jain
Why Are Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan and Arshdeep Singh Not Playing in Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal?

Why Are Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan and Arshdeep Singh Not Playing in Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal?

9:40 am
Chandra Moulee Das
'No Matter How Well You Perform …' - Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Huge Jibe at Ajit Agarkar-led Selection Committee

‘No Matter How Well You Perform …’ – Senior India Pacer Takes Huge Jibe at Ajit Agarkar-led Selection Committee

The pacer picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2025.
12:09 am
Aditya Ighe
Spencer Johnson IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders

Aussie Pacer Can Be Without Contract in IPL 2026 After Long Layoff Due to Injury

The left-arm pacer managed just one wicket in four innings of the IPL 2025.
8:42 pm
Aditya Ighe
Amidst Accusations Of Picking Umpires, Manipulating Auctions, CSK Bring Back Controversial Figure N. Srinivasan to Spark Outrage

Amidst Accusations Of Picking Umpires, Manipulating Auctions, CSK Bring Back Controversial Figure To Spark Outrage

The prominent figure has again joined the five-time IPL-winners ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026.
7:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
After the Hundred 2025 Heroics, Jordan Cox Becomes Late Addition in England Squad for Ireland T20Is

After The Hundred 2025 Heroics, Jordan Cox Becomes Late Addition in England Squad for Ireland T20Is

8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.