Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Is There Live Streaming? Full Schedule and Details

The Duleep Trophy 2025 has reached its semi-final stage, but fans eager to watch the action live have been left disappointed.

The tournament’s final four — South Zone, North Zone, West Zone, and Central Zone — are set to battle it out from September 4 to 7 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Despite the growing excitement, a major question dominates social media: is there live streaming for the Duleep Trophy semi-final?

Is There Live Streaming for Duleep Trophy Semi-Finals?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The Duleep Trophy live streaming will not be available for the semi-finals this year. Neither television broadcast nor online streaming has been arranged by the BCCI for the last-four stage, sparking frustration among fans. You can follow the score updates live on BCCI website or app.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India recently faced backlash for not showing even the quarterfinals. Responding to the criticism, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that only the final will be telecast live from September 11 to 15, also in Bengaluru.

Duleep Trophy Semifinals Live Updates: West Zone vs Central Zone Playing XI

West Zone elected to bat.

West Zone Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aarya Desai, Shreyas Iyer, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur (captain), Tanush Kotian, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tushar Deshpande

Central Zone Playing XI

Aayush Pandey, Upendra Yadav (wicketkeeper), Danish Malewar, Rajat Patidar (captain), Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur

Duleep Trophy Semifinals Live Updates: South Zone Vs North Zone Playing XI

North Zone opt to field.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule

Here’s the complete schedule and timing for the semi-finals:

Semi-Final 1: South Zone vs North Zone

📅 Date: September 4–7

🕤 Time: 9:30 AM IST

📍 Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru

📅 Date: September 4–7

🕤 Time: 9:30 AM IST

📍 Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru

Why No Live Coverage For Duleep Trophy?

The Duleep Trophy is one of India’s oldest domestic tournaments, but its broadcast coverage remains inconsistent. Despite an agreement to show 100 days of domestic cricket live this season, fans will only get to watch the Duleep Trophy final.

This decision highlights the gap between the rising interest in India’s domestic cricket and the limited broadcast commitment. With players like Rajat Patidar, Shardul Thakur, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Devdutt Padikkal in action, the absence of semi-final live streaming is a big miss for cricket followers.

