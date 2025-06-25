News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
smriti mandhana tri-nation series ind w vs sl w
news

Smriti Mandhana Scores 47 off 28 Balls As India Women Lose Second Warm-up Match Before England Series

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 25, 2025
3 min read

India lost the match by six runs

smriti mandhana tri-nation series ind w vs sl w

As the men’s team got off to a disappointing defeat in the first Test in Leeds, the Indian women’s team touring England for a white-ball series also began with two back-to-back defeats in the warm-up games in Beckenham.

On Tuesday, they lost the 50-over game by 18 runs and on Wednesday, they lost the T20 warm-up game against England Women Select XI by a narrow six runs.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Batting first, England XI led by Hollie Armitage were bullish with their approach which paid dividends against an Indian bowling attack that relied heavily on their spinners.

India lose second warm-up match despite Smriti Mandhana’s 47

Opener Bryony Smith was the star of the innings as she smashed eight boundaries and three sixes while adding 77 runs in 44 runs with Maia Boucher who had a superb outing in the previous game with 104 off 84 balls.

Skipper Armitage scored 48 off 32 balls while adding 47 off 32 balls with Emma Lamb who scored 22 off 15 balls.

ALSO READ:

Indian bowlers found success at the end and were able to stop the hosts from crossing the 200-run mark, but the top four’s performances were enough to propel them to a defendable 194/8 in 20 overs.

All-rounder Sneh Rana was pick of the visiting bowlers with 2-28 while Mumbai Indians pacer Amanjot Kaur claimed 2-29.

Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma and spinner Radha Yadav got a wicket each.

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma in the fourth over to Kirstie Gordon but vice-captain Smriti Mandhana managed to score 10 boundaries in her innings of 47 off 28 balls. The left-hander also added 33 off 27 balls with Amanjot before being dismissed by Alice Davidson-Richards.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh fight back in vain

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored four quick boundaries in her 16-ball 28 but she was dismissed by Sarah Glenn.

Keeper-batter Richa Ghosh made up for single-digit score from the previous game with a fighting 37 off 23 balls and found some support from Radha Yadav (17 not out off 15 balls), but it was too late as Glenn removed her in the 19th over. Ryana Macdonald-Gay gave away just five runs in the final over and claimed two wickets as India stopped short of six runs.

The first T20I between England and India will be played in Nottingham on Saturday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG W vs IND W
India Women
Smriti Mandhana
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

‘India Will Have To Get..’: Former India Cricketer Gives Big Disclaimer on Resting Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

‘India Will Have To Get 500’: Former India Cricketer Gives Big Disclaimer on Resting Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

11:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed siraj eng vs ind 1st test ravichandran ashwin

‘Had To Dry Up Runs’ – Former India All-rounder Says Mohammed Siraj’s Economy Hurt India’s Bowling in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Siraj got two wickets across two innings after bowling 41 overs
9:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
Liam Livingstone RCB IPL 2026

3 Teams That Could Target Liam Livingstone At IPL 2026 Auction If RCB Release Him

He scored only 112 runs and scalped two wickets in 10 matches during IPL 2025.
9:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘Don’t Do Somersaults’: Recently Retired Indian Star Issues Big Caution to Rishabh Pant for His Cartwheel Celebration

‘Don’t Do Somersaults’: Retired Indian Star Issues Big Caution to Rishabh Pant for His Cartwheel Celebration

9:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'If Shardul Thakur Is Going To Be Used Like This...' - Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Shubman Gill After ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘If Shardul Thakur Is Going To Be Used Like This…’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Shubman Gill After ENG vs IND 1st Test

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed that India will not be very disturbed after the loss, considering the runs they scored.
9:12 pm
Amogh Bodas
Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer IPL 2025

Prithvi Shaw Reveals Why He Missed Out in IPL 2025 Auction And Conversation With Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer

He had set INR 75 lakh as his base price for IPL 2025 mega auction.
9:02 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.