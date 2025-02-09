South Africa Name Mumbai Indians Bowler As Anrich Nortje’s Replacement for Champions Trophy 2025

He has been in stellar form recently.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named their replacement for fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 owing to a recurring back injury. In his absence, Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise MI Cape Town bowler Corbin Bosch has been named as a replacement.

Notably, Bosch was in stellar form in the recent SA20 2025 and was amongst the top 10 bowlers in the edition.

Although he has been primarily chosen for his bowling, Bosch can also be a handy contributor with the bat and South Africa will be hoping that he delivers across all the departments in the ICC event.

Corbin had previously made his Test and ODI debuts in the recent home series against Pakistan in December-January. The 30-year-old will now join his younger brother Eathan, who is already in Pakistan with the tri-series squad.

Young Proteas speedster Kwena Maphaka, who has previously plied his trade with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been added to the South Africa squad for the upcoming ICC event and the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan as a travelling reserve.

Bosch and Maphaka, along with opener Tony de Zorzi, will travel to Karachi today (February 9) to join the team for the rest of the tri-nation ODI series featuring Pakistan and New Zealand.

Updated South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

