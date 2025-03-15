News
Thisara Perera
news
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Sri Lanka Legend Smashes Six Sixes in an Over in Asian Legends League 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The former Sri Lanka cricketer was at his absolute best in the Eliminator clash of the 2025 Asian Legends League.

Thisara Perera

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Thisara Perera was in electric form during the Eliminator of the 2025 Asian Legends League between Sri Lankan Lions and Afghanistan Pathans in Udaipur on Saturday. Thisara Perera slammed six sixes off the 20th over bowled by spinner Ayaan Khan as the legendary all-rounder raced his way towards 108 runs off just 36 balls.

Not first instance of Thisara Perera hitting six sixes

He slammed 13 sixes and two fours during his entertaining knock. This is not the first time the 35-year-old has slammed six sixes in professional cricket. Perera had slammed six sixes for Army Sports Cricket Club against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in Sri Lanka Cricket’s Major Clubs tournament in 2021. That tournament is a List-A tournament in Sri Lanka.

The Lankans won the toss and opted to bat against the Afghans. Apart from Perera, right-handed batter Mevan Fernando (81) also scored a half-century. The duo’s knocks led the Sri Lankans to a mammoth total of 230/3 in 20 overs. At the time of writing this report, Afghanistan Pathans were 188/4 after 17 overs, needing another 43 runs from 18 balls to win.

ALSO READ:

Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Ravi Shastri are some of the other prominent names to have slammed six sixes in an over in professional cricket.

Thisara Perera’s international career

Thisara Perera made his international debut for Sri Lanka in an ODI against India in 2009. He scored 31 runs from 14 balls, which, however, ended up in a losing cause. Overall, Thisara Perera played six Tests, 186 ODIs and 84 T20Is. He has scored 3148 runs across the three formats while also having taken 237 wickets. He announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2021.

