suryakumar yadav injury hernia treatment england
news

Suryakumar Yadav Out Till August With Another Surgery, Arrives In London For Treatment

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

India's next T20I series is against Bangladesh

suryakumar yadav injury hernia treatment england

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has landed in England to begin treatment for sports Hernia, according to multiple media reports.

The Mumbai Indians batter is likely to be out of auction until August which is beneficial for India as they don’t have white-ball matches scheduled from August 17.  Suryakumar is likely to begin his treatment next week.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav to be ready for Bangladesh T20Is

He has been in superb form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as he finished second highest runscorer in the tournament with 717 runs from 16 matches which included six not outs, average of 65 and a strike rate of 167. The 35-year-old also set a new T20 record of most consecutive 25+ scores as he scored more than 25 in 16 consecutive matches.

Those runs played a huge role in Mumbai Indians turning the season around after losing four of their opening five matches to win six matches in a row and reach the playoffs.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar, who has been out of favour in ODI cricket, has been appointed T20I captain after Rohit Sharma called time on his T20I career after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in June last year.

Soon after the IPL, Suryakumar led Triumph Knights MNE in the Mumbai T20 League 2025 as their marquee player and scored an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls in the first match against Eagle Thane Strikers. He followed it up with scores of 42 off 31 balls against Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, 1 against SoBo Mumbai Falcons and 29 off 16 balls against North Mumbai Panthers. His team won just one game and lost three while one match was abandoned due to bad weather. MNE finished fifth in the eight-team table.

India embark on new journey with three different captains

India’s last T20I outing came against England at home which they won 4-1.

India are currently preparing for a two-month long five-match Test series against England with the first Test set to begin on June 20 in Leeds. Shubman Gill has been appointed new Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket during the IPL. For the first time, India have three different captains for three formats. Rohit is yet to retire from ODIs and has recently led India to the title in 2025 Champion Trophy.

India
Mumbai Indians
Suryakumar Yadav
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

