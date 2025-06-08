News
Zimbabwe T20I Skipper Sikandar Raza Lodges Formal Complaint, Highlights Racial Abuse
Zimbabwe T20I Skipper Sikandar Raza Lodges Formal Complaint, Highlights Racial Abuse

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 8, 2025 - 3 min read

Sikandar Raza was at the receiving end of racist comments during a Vigne Cup game in Harare.

Zimbabwe’s T20I captain Sikandar Raza had lodged a formal complaint against Blessing Mafuva, the coach of the Rainbow Cricket Club citing reasons for racial abuse. As per reports, Mafuva yelled racist comments at the 39-year old when the latter was leaving the field. 

The incident took place on June 1 at the Old Hararians Sports Club during a Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA) Vigne Cup match. 

What happened between Sikandar Raza and Blessing Mafuva?

Reflecting on the incident, Raza stated that the coach hurled racist comments while he was about to leave the field due to muscle tightness. Moreover, HMCA President Tafadzwa Madoro said that Mafuva has been suspended, and will attend a hearing this Tuesday. 

“While I was leaving the field due to muscle tightness, Mafuva screamed and shouted at me. Despite my pleas for him to speak respectfully, he continued to abuse me. What hurt the most was when he said, ‘I can say whatever I want, I have a Zimbabwean passport, not a Pakistani passport like Raza. This is my land, not Pakistan”, Raza recalled while narrating the incident. 

The Vigne Cup and its Significance

Vigne Cup is a club-level cricket tournament in Zimbabwe, comprising teams from the Harare Metropolitan League. The tournament is named after Godfrey Thomas Vigne, an English cricketer from the 19th century who played for Hampshire and the Marylebone Cricket Club. 

The tournament is played in a 50-overs format wherein teams compete in a series of rounds. The tournament serves as an important platform for emerging talents in Zimbabwe, providing them a stage to showcase their skills. It is also a significance of Harare’s rich cricketing culture and its contributions to the national team. 

ALSO READ:

No Room for Racism in Cricket

Despite many high-profile cases like these, racism continues to play an issue in cricket. But, cricket authorities have also taken efforts to address these issues and cut them off from their roots through campaigns and anti-racism initiatives. 

Some of these initiatives include the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Racism code, Cricket Australia’s Multicultural Action Plan and also the Cricket for Change (C4C). 

