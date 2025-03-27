T20I Tri-Series Locked in Zimbabwe: Two Prominent Full-Member Sides Join Hosts in July

The T20I tri-series will give an opportunity for the teams to prepare for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe will host South Africa and New Zealand in a T20I tri-series later this year. Apart from the tri-series, Zimbabwe will take on both teams separately in a two-match Test series.

South Africa and New Zealand Tour of Zimbabwe

The tour will begin on June 28 with the two Test matches against South Africa in Bulawayo, making it the first time since 2014 that South Africa will play a Test in Zimbabwe. It will be followed by the tri-series, which will get underway on July 14 in Harare.

The teams will play each other twice in the tri-series, with all matches taking place in Harare. The top two teams will then face off in the final on July 26. Zimbabwe will then return to Bulawayo to lock horns against New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting from July 30. The T20I tri-series will give an opportunity for the teams to prepare for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s MD Expresses Optimism

Givemore Makoni, the Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket, looks forward to witnessing his side take on two of the top teams in world cricket.

“This is the biggest international home season we have had in years, and it is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against two of the world’s cricketing powerhouses. Hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I tri-series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe. We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and putting on a great spectacle for our passionate cricket fans,” he said as per an ICC press release.

