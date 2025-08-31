The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament Final in India?

The Finals of The Hundred 2025 will take place on August 31.

The fifth season of The Hundred witnessed 32 exciting group-stage fixtures in both the Men’s and Women’s categories, while heading towards the highly anticipated Final, set to be played on August 30. Fans can check out The Hundred 2025 Final live streaming details here.

After finishing The Hundred 2024 at the bottom of the points table with a sole victory, the Southern Brave Women have made a massive turnaround this season. They topped the chart with 32 points to qualify for the Final without dropping a single game. The team will face the winners of the Eliminator in the summit clash, which will be played between the Northern Superchargers and the reigning champions, London Spirit, on August 30.

On the other hand, the Oval Invincibles Men continued their previous edition’s momentum in The Hundred 2025. The defending champions once again secured first place in the points table and sealed a spot in the ultimate clash. Despite being tied with 24 points, the Trent Rockets are placed second in the table due to a slight NRR difference. They will take on the Northern Superchargers tonight, which will decide another finalist of The Hundred 2025 Men’s competition.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

The Hundred 2025 Final live streaming in India will be available on the SonyLiv and FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch The Hundred 2025 Final live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming in UK, Australia, South Africa, and Rest of the World?

The Hundred 2025 Final live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

UK: Sky Sports, Sky Go, BBC Sport

Sky Sports, Sky Go, BBC Sport Australia: FOX Sports, Kayo Sports

FOX Sports, Kayo Sports New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport South Africa: SuperSport network, DStv Now

SuperSport network, DStv Now USA: Willow TV, ESPN+

Willow TV, ESPN+ Caribbean: ESPN

Where Will The Hundred 2025 Final Take Place?

The 100-ball tournament Final will be played at the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London.