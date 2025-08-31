News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament Final in India?
news

The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament Final in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 31, 2025
2 min read

The Finals of The Hundred 2025 will take place on August 31.

The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament Final in India?

The fifth season of The Hundred witnessed 32 exciting group-stage fixtures in both the Men’s and Women’s categories, while heading towards the highly anticipated Final, set to be played on August 30. Fans can check out The Hundred 2025 Final live streaming details here.

After finishing The Hundred 2024 at the bottom of the points table with a sole victory, the Southern Brave Women have made a massive turnaround this season. They topped the chart with 32 points to qualify for the Final without dropping a single game. The team will face the winners of the Eliminator in the summit clash, which will be played between the Northern Superchargers and the reigning champions, London Spirit, on August 30.

On the other hand, the Oval Invincibles Men continued their previous edition’s momentum in The Hundred 2025. The defending champions once again secured first place in the points table and sealed a spot in the ultimate clash. Despite being tied with 24 points, the Trent Rockets are placed second in the table due to a slight NRR difference. They will take on the Northern Superchargers tonight, which will decide another finalist of The Hundred 2025 Men’s competition.

ALSO READ:

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

The Hundred 2025 Final live streaming in India will be available on the SonyLiv and FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch The Hundred 2025 Final live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming in UK, Australia, South Africa, and Rest of the World?

The Hundred 2025 Final live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

  • UK: Sky Sports, Sky Go, BBC Sport
  • Australia: FOX Sports, Kayo Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport
  • South Africa: SuperSport network, DStv Now
  • USA: Willow TV, ESPN+
  • Caribbean: ESPN

Where Will The Hundred 2025 Final Take Place?

The 100-ball tournament Final will be played at the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London.

England
London Spirit
Northern Superchargers
Oval Invincibles
Southern Brave
The Hundred 2025
Trent Rockets
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Delhi Premier League 2025 Final?

DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Delhi Premier League 2025 Final?

The DPL 2025 Final will take place on August 30.
8:12 am
Sreejita Sen
Unsold Last Year, Former SRH Speedster Kartik Tyagi Wreaks Havoc With 4/33 in UP T20 League To Reignite IPL 2026 Auction Chances

Unsold Last Year, Former SRH Speedster Wreaks Havoc With 4/33 in UP T20 League To Reignite IPL 2026 Auction Chances

6:30 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Salman Nizar Blitz Past Sanju Samson For Most Sixes In KCL 2025 After Record-Breaking Six-Hitting Show

Salman Nizar Blitz Past Sanju Samson For Most Sixes In KCL 2025 After Record-Breaking Six-Hitting Show

The left-hander showcased a brilliant display of acceleration en route his 86.
11:26 pm
Amogh Bodas
South Africa Newbie Rubin Hermann Can Become X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery 158(93) Against New Zealand A

South Africa Newbie Can Become X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery 158(93) Against New Zealand A

11:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Davina Perrin Slams Second Fastest Ton in The Hundred, Raises Hopes For WPL 2026 Contract

Davina Perrin Slams Second Fastest Ton in The Hundred, Raises Hopes For WPL 2026 Contract

She already has a hundred and a fifty to her name in The Hundred.
10:26 pm
Amogh Bodas
‘Gave Me This Small Tip’ – Arshdeep Singh Reveals Mohammed Siraj’s Advice To Become Successful in Test Cricket

‘Gave Me This Small Tip’ – Young India Pacer Reveals Mohammed Siraj’s Advice To Become Successful in Test Cricket

8:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.