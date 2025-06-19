News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Three BIG Clues That Confirm Sai Sudharsan Will Be in India Playing XI for 1st England Test
news

[WATCH] Three BIG Clues That Confirm Sai Sudharsan Will Be in India Playing XI for 1st England Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 2 min read
[WATCH] Three BIG Clues That Confirm Sai Sudharsan Will Be in India Playing XI for 1st England Test

The Indian team is set to kickstart the new World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle with a high-octane five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Leeds.

In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it will be interesting to see how the batting lineup shapes up. India have recalled Karun Nair into the Test setup after eight years while Sai Sudharsan got his maiden call-up to the Test side.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

However, with anticipation surrounding who will make the cut, convincing proof has come up that almost confirms Sai will be in the India playing XI for the series opener.

In a video posted by Ray Sportz Cricket on the Youtube channel, there are three strong indicators for Sai making his Test debut. First, during India’s practice session today, head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted giving a congratulatory handshake to the left-hander. While this can still be open to interpretation, next Sai was observed keenly trying to read the pitch conditions as if to get ready for his big break. The final reason is the most convincing where Sai Sudharsan could be seen doing a mini fist pump after touching the pitch and praying.

Check the video below.

ALSO READ:

Why Sai Sudharsan can make the cut for India Playing XI for 1st ENG vs IND Test?

While England is known to have windy and overcast conditions, it is understood that the weather currently at Leeds is extremely hot. This would favour batting conditions and India could likely play an extra batter in the lineup to capitalise on it.

If Sai indeed gets his Test cap, he is expected to bat at the No.3 spot with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings while India skipper Shubman Gill follows his Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate at No.4.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND 1st Test
India tour of England
Sai Sudharsan
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

zimbabwe-star-ben-curran-forced-to-miss-sa-test-series-after-kagiso-rabada-broke-finger-ahead-of-wtc-2025-final

Zimbabwe Star Forced to Miss SA Test series after Kagiso Rabada broke finger ahead of WTC 2025 Final

Zimbabwe are scheduled to take on South Africa for two Test matches in Bulawayo.
10:57 pm
Vishnu PN
Big Blow for Vidarbha! India Stars Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma Set To Leave Ahead of Domestic Season

Big Blow for Vidarbha! India Stars Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma Set To Leave Ahead of Domestic Season

11:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Playing for India Itself Is…’- Sachin Tendulkar Weighs In on Shubman Gill Becoming India’s Next No.4 in Tests After Himself and Virat Kohli

‘Playing for India Itself Is…’- Sachin Tendulkar Weighs In on Shubman Gill Becoming India’s Next No.4 in Tests After Himself and Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill will replace Virat Kohli as the No.4 batter for India in Tests.
10:13 pm
Vishnu PN
Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has questioned the effectiveness of England's bowling attack ahead of the first Test against India, expressing concern over the absence of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and the lack of experience among the selected pacers.

Former Pacer Questions England Bowling Attack Ahead of 1st Test vs India

Stuart Broad raises doubts over England’s ability to take 20 wickets in the absence of key pacers ahead of Headingley Test
9:42 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat To CSK Batting Talent Ayush Mhatre Ahead Of England Tour

Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat To CSK Batting Talent Ahead Of England Tour

8:38 pm
Aditya Ighe
Key Member of Kolkata Knight Riders Coaching Staff Set to Leave Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

Key Member of Kolkata Knight Riders Coaching Staff Set to Leave Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

The Kolkata Knight Riders couldn't qualify for this season's playoffs.
8:27 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.