[WATCH] Three BIG Clues That Confirm Sai Sudharsan Will Be in India Playing XI for 1st England Test

The Indian team is set to kickstart the new World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle with a high-octane five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Leeds.

In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it will be interesting to see how the batting lineup shapes up. India have recalled Karun Nair into the Test setup after eight years while Sai Sudharsan got his maiden call-up to the Test side.

However, with anticipation surrounding who will make the cut, convincing proof has come up that almost confirms Sai will be in the India playing XI for the series opener.

In a video posted by Ray Sportz Cricket on the Youtube channel, there are three strong indicators for Sai making his Test debut. First, during India’s practice session today, head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted giving a congratulatory handshake to the left-hander. While this can still be open to interpretation, next Sai was observed keenly trying to read the pitch conditions as if to get ready for his big break. The final reason is the most convincing where Sai Sudharsan could be seen doing a mini fist pump after touching the pitch and praying.

Why Sai Sudharsan can make the cut for India Playing XI for 1st ENG vs IND Test?

While England is known to have windy and overcast conditions, it is understood that the weather currently at Leeds is extremely hot. This would favour batting conditions and India could likely play an extra batter in the lineup to capitalise on it.

If Sai indeed gets his Test cap, he is expected to bat at the No.3 spot with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings while India skipper Shubman Gill follows his Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate at No.4.

