UAE Batter Asif Khan Mocks Bangladesh With 'Naagin Dance' After UAE Beat The Tigers in T20I Series
news

UAE Batter Mocks Bangladesh With 'Naagin Dance' After UAE Beat The Tigers in T20I Series

Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 22, 2025 - 3 min read

They defeated Bangladesh by 2-1.

UAE Batter Asif Khan Mocks Bangladesh With 'Naagin Dance' After UAE Beat The Tigers in T20I Series

UAE (United Arab Emirates) has scripted history after beating Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series in Sharjah on May 21. Bangladesh was restricted to 162/9 in 20 overs after the hosts put them to bat first.

However, clinical performances from the UAE batters saw them register a historical series win. They defeated Bangladesh by the score line of 2-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Except for this astonishing series victory, what grabbed people’s attention quickly was the UAE batter Asif Khan’s celebration after the match. He mocked them with the “naagin dance” celebration, which the Bangladeshi players often do to celebrate their victory.

UAE Beats Bangladesh By 2-1

UAE batter Alishan Sharafu provided a strong platform in the chase with his 68 runs off 47 balls. Asif’s match-winning 41 off 26 balls took UAE over the line to etch their name on history. Previously, spinner Haider Ali scalped three wickets by conceding only seven runs in his four-over quota in the first innings. This is the first-ever series victory of UAE over Bangladesh.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, they won the second match by 2 wickets to level the series 1-1. Despite Muhammad Jawadullah’s three-wicket haul, Bangladesh had notched up a huge 205/5 on the scoreboard. However, a blazing 42-ball-82 knock from the UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem at a fiery strike rate of 195.23 helped them clinch a narrow victory on the final ball of the match.

Bangladesh’s T20I tour of Pakistan

Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das started his leadership stint with an embarrassing 2-1 loss against the UAE. However, they will look to bounce back soon in the upcoming three-match 20-over series in Pakistan.

Previously, they were set to tour Pakistan for a five-match series starting on May 21. But their recent political tensions with India had made the tour doubtful. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to reschedule the series keeping in mind the safety and security of their players and others involved.

The three-match series will now be played on May 28, May 30 and June 1. All the fixtures will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

