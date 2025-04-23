News
MrBeast Virat Kohli
news
Last updated: April 24, 2025

Virat Kohli Invited By Famous Youtuber Mr Beast To His Channel

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

This is not the first time MrBeast has hinted at a collaboration with the former India captain.

MrBeast Virat Kohli

In what could be an unexpected collaboration, famous global YouTuber MrBeast has invited senior India batter Virat Kohli to a show on his channel. “@imVkohli Hey! Anyway I could get you in a video?,” MrBeast, known by his real name as James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, wrote on “X”.

MrBeast has previously collaborated with several other celebrities, including Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Indian YouTuber Carryminati.

Not first time MrBeast has hinted at Virat Kohli collaboration

This is, however, not the first time MrBeast has hinted at a collaboration with the former India captain. He had expressed his desire to fil with Virat Kohli during an episode of The Ranveer Show last year. “I have been wanting to film with Virat for the longest time. I just know like people here worship him and love him,” he had said on the show hosted by Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

Virat Kohli’s illustrious career

Ever since making his international debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has gone on to become one of the most dominant batters in modern cricket globally. He has scored more than 15,000 runs in Tests and ODIs, and in excess of 3000 runs in T20Is. Virat Kohli has broken multiple records in his career, most notably that of most ODI centuries.

ALSO READ:

He broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries during India’s 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai. Virat Kohli has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) throughout his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. He is the all-time leading run-getter in the IPL with 8326 runs from 260 matches.

The Delhi-born cricketer is currently with RCB in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in fourth place with 10 points from eight matches. They will next take on eighth-placed Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Cricket
MrBeast
Virat Kohli

