Wanindu Hasaranga Heroics In Vain After Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz Save Pakistan From Elimination, Key Highlights From SL vs PAK In Super 4s Of Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan won the match by five wickets.

The third match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 was played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. And it entertained the fans with some absolute drama. From Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fiery spell to open the doors for Pakistan, to Abrar Ahmed failing to recreate Wanindu Hasaranga’s celebration after picking a wicket – this game had it all.

After winning the toss, skipper Salman Agha put the Sri Lankans in to bat first. The Men in Green took full advantage of the moisture in the pitch, and rattled the Sri Lankans with early wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi was on roll and he went on to scalp three wickets in his spell for just 28 runs.

For the Lankans, it was Kamindu Mendis who came to the rescue. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player got to his fifty in 44 deliveries to take Sri Lanka to a 133/8. Though the total was nowhere close to being enough, it was all that Sri Lanka needed to give their bowlers something to bowl at.

After the openers started well, Pakistan almost dug themselves a hole. They lost four wickets in a span of 12 runs, and the game was cracked open by the Lankan spinners. But Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat took them home.

Though this will mean that Pakistan stay in contention, Sri Lanka would now depend on the result of whoever loses tomorrow and Pakistan’s next game to bounce back. With India and Bangladesh both on two points, one team will proceed to four. Hence, it will be important for the Lions to win big against India and also depend on the result of other games.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Rocks Sri Lanka Upfront

A lot was being said about the left-arm pacer from Pakistan. He was taken to the cleaners in their last game against India, and also had some exchange of words with both Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, against the Sri Lankans, he was spot on with the new ball.

Shaheen did bowl a couple of full tosses, which rattled the batters to take them by surprise. But apart from that, he was in full control of his bowling. He sent Kusal Mendis packing in the very first over of the game, igniting a Sri Lankan collapse. Soon after, Shaheen showed the way back for Pathum Nissanka to reduce the Lions to a score of 18/2.

What was most special about the speedster was his impact in the game. He scalped three wickets in his 24 deliveries, conceding just 28 runs. To add to that, he also sent Kamindu Mendis back to the pavilion, after the two Sri Lankan openers. The 2022 Asia Cup champions had come out with the intent to go all guns blazing. But they were pushed on the backfoot by some good bowling from Pakistan, led by Shaheen.

Why Kamindu Mendis Was a Saviour For Sri Lanka

Kamindu Mendis was the only reason why Sri Lanka got to 133. Apart from Kamindu, none of the Sri Lankan batters could get going. All of them faltered despite getting starts, and not a single batter was able to breach the 20-run mark. Kamindu walked in when the score was 43/3. He carried the innings to score a valiant 50.

Why Kamindu’s innings will be very significant because it kept the Lankans in the game. Had he not stood from at one end, they would have easily got bundled out for a much lesser total. And this is not the first time Kamindu has produced such an innings. He has pulled Sri Lanka out of such situations multiple times in the past.

The 26-year-old has a tendency to play both facets of the game quite brilliantly. He can take the attack to the opposition in a matter of time. On the other hand, he also has the skills and awareness to do what he did today. His 50 took 44 deliveries to come by, but he made sure that he read the situation and paced his innings perfectly. With wickets falling at frequent intervals, it was important for someone to stand at the crease. And today, Kamindu was the man for Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ:

Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga Spin a Web Around Pakistan

Chasing a target of 134, Pakistan were pretty much cruising at 45/0 at the 5.2 over mark. But that was when the Sri Lankan spinners came to life. And they did what they know best. They spun a web around the Pakistani top-order, and the Shaheens were soon reduced to a score of 57/4, losing four wickets for 12 runs.

This has been a regular problem in the Pakistani batting setup. Despite their openers getting good starts, the middle-order has not been able to convert their scores into big totals. The skipper Salman Agha has not been able to manage a single match-winning knock for his team in the five matches played till now. And this should be worrying signs for Pakistan.

Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga got together to pile misery on the Pakistani batting setup. Both of them are excellent at their release points, which makes it difficult for the batters to read them off their hands. Theekshana finished with figures of 2/24 in his four overs, whereas Hasaranga held figures of 2/27.

Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz Carry Pakistan Home

If one just looks at the scores of Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz, their innings would not be so impressive. But for someone who watched the game live, those two innings would have meant the world for Pakistan. Both Talat and Nawaz came in at crucial junctures when Hasaranga and Theekshana were all over the Pakistanis. But they held their nerve wonderfully to take Pakistan across the line.

To add to that, Nawaz has been one of the most improved all-rounders in the Pakistan setup. The Men in Green can think of promoting him up the order in important games. Nawaz has shown the ability to hit the long ball regularly. But this game was an example of his skill set, which showed a different side of his game.

Along with Talat, the Pakistani all-rounder made sure that the Shaheens gathered their first two points in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025. Moreover, they will be relieved with the start that their openers gave them in the game. Talat’s approach to the chase was also impressive and Pakistan will take some confidence from that. But a lot will need to be worked upon.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.