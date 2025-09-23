Wanindu Hasaranga Gives Fitting Response to Abrar Ahmed for Copying His Celebration With a Stunner in PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga gave a fitting response to Abrar Ahmed for copying his celebration during the PAK vs SL match in the ongoing Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025.

Abrar, who had mocked Hasaranga by copying the Sri Lanka’s celebration after dismissing him, was left silenced after Hasaranga pulled off a one-handed stunner to dismiss Fakhar Zaman and then copied Abrar’s celebration to give a brutal reply.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the powerplay. Maheesh Theekshana bowled a full delivery and around leg as Zaman made room and hit it flat towards mid-off. The ball kept extremely close to the ground but Hasaranga showed excellent awareness to stretch out his right hand and pluck a stunner with one hand.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Pakistan fail to capitalise after restricting Sri Lanka to a low total

Speaking about the PAK vs SL match so far, the Men in Green dominated with their bowling but their batters failed to make the most of it.

Pakistan speedsters Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf looked lethal taking three and two wickets respectively as Sri Lanka could manage just 133/8 in 20 overs. The Islanders had a poor start, losing three wickets in the powerplay and would have suffered a collapse had it not been for Kamindu Mendis’ fighting 44-ball fifty to give his team something to fight with.

Coming to the chase, Pakistan had momentum on their side, but ended up losing wickets in quick succession and were left reeling at 57/4 in 8.1 overs.

At the time of writing this report, the Pakistan scoreboard read 97 for 5 in 13.5 overs with Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat batting in the middle.

Notably, this a must-win tie for both teams as they have lost their respective openers in the Super Four stage and a loss tonight will virtually confirm exit from the continental tournament.

