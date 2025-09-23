News
Key Sri Lanka Player Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out Just Hours Before PAK vs SL Super Four Match in Asia Cup 2025
international-cricket

Key Sri Lanka Player Ruled Out Just Hours Before PAK vs SL Super Four Match in Asia Cup 2025

Last updated: September 23, 2025
Key Sri Lanka Player Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out Just Hours Before PAK vs SL Super Four Match in Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of his team’s upcoming clash against Pakistan today (September 23) in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The development comes just a few hours before the start of the decisive match, with both teams facing a must-win scenario to keep themselves alive in the continental tournament. The news of the same was confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) via their official social media handles.

It is understood that the speedster has been keeping unwell and has not attended training sessions for the past two days. He is currently under medical treatment.

(More to follow)

