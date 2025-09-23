Wanindu Hasaranga Mocked By Abrar Ahmed With His Own Celebration After Dismissal in PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash [WATCH]

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed pulled off a brutal celebration with a smile on his face during the PAK vs SL Super Four match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Pakistan spinner mimiced Wanindu Hasaranga and mocked the Sri Lankan with his own celebration after clean bowling him. While trying to replicate, Abrar also looked uncertain as to how it’s exactly done, adding onto the dramatics further.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 13th over. Hasaranga failed to pick up a Googly from Abrar as he went down on his knee to play the slogsweep but got beaten completely and the ball rattled the stumps. The wicket put the Islanders in a precarious position, who were down to six wickets with just 80 runs on the scoreboard.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Kamindu Mendis fifty helps Sri Lanka put up a mini-fightback

Speaking about the PAK vs SL clash, Sri Lanka were struggling right from the start, losing three wickets in the powerplay. The woes worsened further when they lost a couple more in the eighth over, reeling at 58/5.

However, Kamindu Mendis managed to hold fort from one end and avoided a collapse. He batted till the penultimate over, scoring a gritty 44-ball 50, comprising three boundaries and two maximums, to help Sri Lanka put up a fighting total of 133/8 in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, their top pacers delivered the goods with Shaheen Afridi (3) and Haris Rauf (2) sharing five wickets between them.

Notably, this is a do-or-die clase for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, after losing their respective opening Super Four games against India and Bangldesh respectively. Sri Lanka are however ahead of the Men in Green in the points table, taking the third spot due to a superior NRR.

