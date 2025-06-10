[WATCH] Batter Breaks Bat While Hitting Through Covers, Broken Half Lands Near Bowler’s Hands In TNPL 2025

The ball's impact was enough to do the damage

Batters losing grip of their bats is nothing new. Extreme humidity or just natural sweating of the hands has seen batters slip through their gloves and land near the umpire or near the edge of the circle.

In order to avoid these gaffes during crucial moments, batters often signal for a fresh pair of gloves or change in the bat grip if times permits. However, the best solution is to ask for a new bat.

However, sometimes the solution is none of the above as the bat itself shatters on the field for a myriad number of reasons. Former Tamil Nadu pacer Laxmipathy Balaji had been on the end of a hilarious moment back in 2002 when he famously hit Pakistan’s pace machine Shoaib Akhtar for a massive six at the cost of losing of breaking his bat in half.

Bat breaks, lands for the bowler to catch in TNPL 2025 CSG vs NKR clash

Similar thing happened in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 during the clash between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings at the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore on Monday.

During fourth over the match between Nellai Royal Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies, Emmanuel Cherain’s short-pitched ball was in the arc for left-hander Aashiq K who swung at it hard.

But as soon as the ball hit just above the centre, the bat snapped into two pieces. Aashiq’s follow-through flung the broken half of it on to Emmanuel who was a bit confounded by the abrupt situation.

The ball, fortunately for Aashiq, didn’t land in any fielder’s hand as it fell near the covers safely.

Aashiq stars in Super Gillies’s 41-run win

Despite that one unexpected incident, Aashiq went on to star for the Super Gillies with a 38-ball 54 and was ably supported by captain Baba Aparajith (41 offf 29 balls) and Vijay Shankar (47 off 24 balls) as they posted 212/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Royal Kings managed to put up only 171/9 in 20 overs and lost by 41 runs. Opener and captain Arun Karthik was topscorer with 51 off 42 balls with tailender Muhammad Adnan Khan adding a valiant yet futile knock of 48 off 27 balls.

Pacer Abhishek Tanwar starred for Super Gillies with 3-33 from his four overs.

