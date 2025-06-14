[WATCH] Mumbai Indians Pacer Loses Bat While Running, Ends Up In A Bizarre Run-Out Against CSK’s Franchise In MLC 2025

TSK edged out MINY by a small margin of three runs

Run outs are the most entertaining aspects of cricket. Even for someone who has no idea of cricket’s rules can sit and enjoy the artistry involved in the game. Fielders getting their throws right or sometimes hitting the stumps from far far away with pin-pointed precisions.

But sometimes more than the fielding prowess, it is the batters’ fault to judge the possibility of an extra run or the lack of communication with their partner that leads to their doom.

The final level in this category is the runner’s inability to get ready for an extra run due to confusion or something much more unfortunate – losing their bat on follow through.

Trent Boult gets run-out in bizarre manner during MINY vs TSK clash

Mumbai Indians’ star pacer Trent Boult on Friday ended up in a similar situation which led to a lot of hesitation and mix-up. It resulted in an embarrassing run-out for the Kiwi great.

Boult, who is playing for MI’s sister franchise MI New York in the United States’ Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, was asked for a quick run by partner Tajinder Singh who dabbed the ball towards third man.

Boult ran towards the striker’s end easily and was too casual while grounding his bat in the crease which saw him losing it. Before he could realise that, he tried to run for a second run and realised he didn’t have the bat in his hand. In a desperate attempt, he turned around to ground his hands inside the crease, but Texas Super Kings’ wicket-keeper and Boult’s compatriot Devon Conway took off the bails by that time.

MINY loses to TSK in MLC 2025

Boult had to slowly walk away as his team headed towards a narrow three-run loss. He departed as the eighth wicket in a chase that was already out of hand by that time.

USA’s Monank Patel was the highest scorer for MINY with 62 off 44 balls while Michael Bracewell and Kieron Pollard scored 38 and 32 runs respectively. Pacer Adam Milne was pick of TSK’s bowlers with 3-22 from his four overs.

Earlier in the match, Conway topscored for TSK with 65 off 44 balls while tailender Calvin Savage helped them post 185/6 in 20 overs with a 34-ball 53.

