[WATCH]Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Recreates Suryakumar Yadav’s Signature Shot For MLC Franchise

He was applauded by former CSK all-rounder

Suryakumar Yadav is capable of playing some unbelievable shots. He can play the sweep shot against spinners with incredible confidence as well play a moving delivery traveling towards leg slip off his hips which often lands beyond the ropes.

It’s almost tough to mimic the Mumbai Indians’ great’s bat speed and technique but attempts in itself are laudable.

Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and their IPL 2025 opener Devon Conway were overseeing their New Zealand teammate Adam Milne bat in the nets when he almost pulled off a shot like Suryakumar and applauded in hilarious fashion.

Adam Milne pulls off Suryakumar Yadav’s signature flick off hips

Milne had previously played for MI in the 2021 season and claimed three wickets from four matches. The 33-year-old last played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2022.

Mitchell, after scoring 318 runs from 13 matches for CSK in IPL 2024, was not retained and went unsold in the 2025 auction. Conway endured a tough season with CSK, playing just six matches and scoring 156 runs. CSK finished bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches.

ALSO READ:

The trio are part of CSK’s sister franchise’s Texas Super Kings (TSK) squad for the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. The league is set to begin on Friday with the clash between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns in Oakland.

TSK are set to take on MI New York on Saturday.

LA 2028 Olympics and increased investments in MLC 2025

The MLC in its third edition has attracted significant investment from New Zealand Cricket as they became the first national team board to have a stake in a franchise league competition.

As a result, multiple Kiwi players have signed on for the 2025 season. The likes of David Warner, Xavier Bartlett and Steve Smith will also be available to play in the league scheduled to be played from June 13 to July 14.

With cricket making a comeback at the Olympics at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the investments in American cricket have seen an increase in the past two years.

MI New York won the inaugural edition on 2023 while Washington Freedom are the defending champions in this edition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.