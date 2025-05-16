West Indies Name Discarded Test Player As Skipper in the Longest Format

A little over a month after Kraigg Brathwaite stepped down as the captain of the West Indies Test cricket team after leading the side for four years, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed their new leader. Discarded Test player Roston Chase has been named the new Test captain, although he hasn’t played the red-ball format for over two years now, with his last appearance coming in March 2023 during a South Africa tour.

Nevertheless, the veteran off-spin all-rounder brings a wealth of experience to the table, having debuted in Test cricket in 2016 and featuring in 49 matches since then. Despite being on the sidelines, Roston Chase remained a strong candidate for a comeback.

Chase has scored more than 2,000 runs at an average of 26.33 in red-ball cricket, including five centuries and eleven fifties. As a bowler, he has claimed 85 wickets at an average of 46, with four five-wicket hauls. While these statistics may not be outstanding, the current alternatives haven’t performed any better, which led him to earn the captaincy given his sheer experience.

Roston Chase’s first assignment as West Indies Test captain will be against Australia at home

Roston Chase is currently in Ireland with the West Indies squad for a three-match ODI series against the host nation. Following this, the team will head to England for another three-game ODI series later in the month.

As the newly appointed Test captain, Chase’s first assignment will be to lead West Indies in their upcoming three-match Test series against Australia at home. The opening Test is scheduled for June 25–29 in Bridgetown, marking the start of the West Indies’ 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

