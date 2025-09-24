Why Is Litton Das Not Playing The IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Match? Jaker Ali Captains Bangladesh in Super Fours Clash

Bangladesh has won their first Super 4s clash.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das will not be playing the Super 4s clash against India in the Asia Cup 2025. The 30-year-old was injured in one of the practice sessions and hence was ruled out of the clash against the Blues. However, the decision was made moments before the clash and Jaker Ali was seen at the toss for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Men in Blue. Suryakumar Yadav & Co. chased a target of 172 brilliantly against arch-rivals Pakistan in the last match. And this is why the Tigers might have preferred to chase for the second fixture.

“We would like to bowl first. He got injured during a practice session and unfortunately he misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game”, said Jaker Ali at the toss.

Will the Absence Of Litton Das Affect Bangladesh?

The Bangladesh skipper has scored 119 runs in four matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, and remains to be one of their key contributors. Moreover, Litton’s total in the tournament is the second-highest number of runs scored by a Bangladesh batter. The first on the list is Towhid Hridoy, who will have a very important role to play against India.

Bangladesh’s form in the tournament has been good. They beat the Sri Lankans in the first game of the Super 4s, and entering the stage on a high. Additionally, they won against Afghanistan in the group stage to seal a spot in the Super 4s.

With a potent team, the Bangladesh batters have the capability to score at a brisk rate. But a lot of their batting used to happen around their skipper Litton Das. And now that he is not playing against the Men in Blue, they will have to be aware of what the Indians can put on their plate in the middle-overs.

Bangladesh and India are the only two teams to stay unbeaten in the Super 4s. A win in this game will take one of the teams closer to a spot in the Final. The Tigers are the only team that can pose a threat to the Indians. And they will aim for exactly that!

Playing XIs for BAN vs IND Super Four

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

