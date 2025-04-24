Why Is Nahid Rana Dropped From Bangladesh Squad for 2nd Test vs Zimbabwe?

His absence will certainly weaken Bangladesh’s pace attack.

Bangladesh have left out one of their most exciting pacers, Nahid Rana, from their squad for the second Test against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh lost the first match by three wickets in Sylhet, which was a big upset.

Rana is excluded from the squad to allow him to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. He plays for the Peshawar Zalmi in the league and has already missed a few games in the tournament due to national commitments.

Rana played in the first Test, where he snared three wickets for 74 runs in the first innings and went wicketless in the second. He is touted as the fastest bowler in Bangladesh and has produced numerous quality performances in his short career.

ALSO READ:

His absence will certainly weaken Bangladesh’s pace attack, for his high pace was always a threat to the Zimbabwe batters. However, his presence in PSL 2025 boosts Zalmi’s bowling attack, which has been below par in the league, resulting in three defeats in four matches this season.

Tanvir Islam replaces Nahid Rana in Bangladesh’s squad

Bangladesh have roped in Tanvir Islam to replace Nahid Rana for the second Test in Chattogram. Tanvir, a left-arm spinner, hasn’t played the longest format yet but is in line to debut for Bangladesh as a straight swap for Rana.

Tanvir has played 41 First Class matches, snaring 134 wickets at an average of 27.06 in 67 innings, including six five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul. That Bangladesh have replaced a fast bowler with a spinner depicts that the pitch in the second Test will favour spinners, as is mostly the case in Bangladesh.

The team has made another change to their squad, bringing in Anamul Haque for Zakir Hasan, who didn’t feature in the first Test. Anamul has been in superb form in the domestic tournaments and is the highest run-scorer in the Dhaka Premier League.

He has played five Tests, scoring 100 runs at a mediocre average of 10 and a best of 23. His last Test outing came in 2022, but he looks set to find a place in the XI after three years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.