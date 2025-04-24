News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Bangladesh have left out one of their most exciting pacers, Nahid Rana, from their squad for the second Test against Zimbabwe.
news
Last updated: April 24, 2025

Why Is Nahid Rana Dropped From Bangladesh Squad for 2nd Test vs Zimbabwe?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

His absence will certainly weaken Bangladesh’s pace attack.

Bangladesh have left out one of their most exciting pacers, Nahid Rana, from their squad for the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh have left out one of their most exciting pacers, Nahid Rana, from their squad for the second Test against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh lost the first match by three wickets in Sylhet, which was a big upset.

Rana is excluded from the squad to allow him to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. He plays for the Peshawar Zalmi in the league and has already missed a few games in the tournament due to national commitments.

Rana played in the first Test, where he snared three wickets for 74 runs in the first innings and went wicketless in the second. He is touted as the fastest bowler in Bangladesh and has produced numerous quality performances in his short career.

ALSO READ:

His absence will certainly weaken Bangladesh’s pace attack, for his high pace was always a threat to the Zimbabwe batters. However, his presence in PSL 2025 boosts Zalmi’s bowling attack, which has been below par in the league, resulting in three defeats in four matches this season.

Tanvir Islam replaces Nahid Rana in Bangladesh’s squad

Bangladesh have roped in Tanvir Islam to replace Nahid Rana for the second Test in Chattogram. Tanvir, a left-arm spinner, hasn’t played the longest format yet but is in line to debut for Bangladesh as a straight swap for Rana.

Tanvir has played 41 First Class matches, snaring 134 wickets at an average of 27.06 in 67 innings, including six five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul. That Bangladesh have replaced a fast bowler with a spinner depicts that the pitch in the second Test will favour spinners, as is mostly the case in Bangladesh.

The team has made another change to their squad, bringing in Anamul Haque for Zakir Hasan, who didn’t feature in the first Test. Anamul has been in superb form in the domestic tournaments and is the highest run-scorer in the Dhaka Premier League.

He has played five Tests, scoring 100 runs at a mediocre average of 10 and a best of 23. His last Test outing came in 2022, but he looks set to find a place in the XI after three years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anamul Haque
BAN vs ZIM
Nahid Rana
Pakistan Super League
Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2025
Tanvir Islam
Zakir Hasan

Related posts

New Zealand Sign Historic Deal To Partner With MLC

New Zealand Sign Historic Deal To Partner With T20 Franchise League

NZC will offer support with coaching, staff, and operations and will also link the team to their own domestic training system.
9:54 am
Sagar Paul
MrBeast Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Invited By Famous Youtuber Mr Beast To His Channel

This is not the first time MrBeast has hinted at a collaboration with the former India captain.
12:31 am
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma SRH vs MI IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma Achieves Unique Milestone in T20s During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Joins Virat Kohli in Elite List

Rohit Sharma impressed with the bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.
11:03 pm
Vishnu PN
Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians SRH vs MI IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Only Second Indian Pacer To Achieve THIS Feat During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 1/39 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
10:07 pm
Vishnu PN
Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH vs MI IPL 2025

‘Still Playing for Mumbai Indians’: Netizens Troll SRH’s Ishan Kishan After Walking Back Despite Being Not Out in IPL 2025 Clash

Ishan Kishan was dismissed in bizarre fashion on Wednesday.
9:14 pm
Vishnu PN
Ashwani Kumar Mumbai Indians SRH vs MI IPL 2025

Why Is Ashwani Kumar Not Playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Ashwani Kumar has played three matches in IPL 2025 so far for Mumbai Indians.
7:51 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.