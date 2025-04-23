News
Blessing Muzarabani 50 Test wickets Jasprit Bumrah
news
Last updated: April 23, 2025

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani Equals THIS Indian Pacer’s Record To Claim 50 Test Wickets

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani set the record during the first Test against Bangladesh.

Blessing Muzarabani 50 Test wickets Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani has equalled India’s Jasprit Bumrah in terms of being the fastest to take 50 wickets in Tests. Jasprit Bumrah had taken 11 Tests to claim 50 wickets and Blessing Muzarabani has taken the same number of Tests to do so. He also joins former Zimbabwe pacer Heath Streak, who had also taken 11 Tests for the half-century wickets milestone.

Blessing Muzarabani achieves notable feat

Blessing Muzarabani achieved the feat during the ongoing first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Sylhet. The 28-year-old had registered figures of 3/50 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 6/72 in the second innings. Those figures wee the second-best figures by a Zimbabwean bowler in Tests on overseas soil. Douglas Hondo had registered figures of 6/59 against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2005.

ALSO READ:

Muzarabani will finish the first Test against Bangladesh with figures of 9/122. Those are the second-best figures by a Zimbabwean in Tests away on overseas soil. Heath Streak had registered figures of 9/72 against West Indies in 2020 at Port of Spain.

Other bowlers to have taken 50 wickets in 11th Test

Apart from Muzarabani, Bumrah and Streak, other bowlers to have taken 50 wickets in their 11th Test include the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Saeed Ajmal and Jack Gregory.

Legendary Australian bowler Charlie Turner still holds the record for quickest bowler to 50 Test wickets, having done so in just six Tests.

