A key failure in the batting department has been Andre Russell, who has been nowhere close to his best as a batter.
Last updated: April 23, 2025

Andre Russell To Be Benched? Change in Opening Combination? KKR Playing XI Set To See Changes?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have several problems in their batting department. Their openers have been inconsistent, the middle order has lacked intent, and finishers have faltered with their power-hitting.

A key failure in the batting department has been Andre Russell, who has been nowhere close to his best as a batter. The Knight Riders have given him enough opportunities, but they might want to try someone else after several failures in the first half.

Andre Russell contributed with bat and ball earlier, and other batters stepped up if he failed. But his bowling hasn’t been used much this season since others have done their job with the ball; he has bowled only 7.3 overs in eight games.

Hence, KKR might opt for a change and give Rovman Powell a chance, who has not played any game in IPL 2025. They bought him for INR 1.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction as a backup for Russell, and it’s time to use him now.

How can Kolkata Knight Riders use Rovman Powell in the batting unit?

A good feature about Rovman Powell is that he can bat anywhere in the batting order and provide the same consistency and quality. While the priority will be to use him in Russell’s place in the lower order, KKR can opt to use him as an opener or at No.3, given how tepid their opening combination has been.

They dropped Quinton de Kock to accommodate Rahmanullah Gurbaz, but the move failed badly, and Gurbaz has never been consistent in the IPL. So, KKR can open with one of Ajinkya Rahane or Powell, while the other bats at No.3.

Powell has opened once in T20s, scoring an unbeaten nine, and has five innings at No.3. He boasts a fine record in this batting position, scoring 175 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 213.41 in five innings, including a fifty.

They can look to demote Narine, whose returns as an opener haven’t been rewarding, and teams seem to have found ways to diminish his threat. The change must start from the top, and Powell in the top order is a risk worth taking.

