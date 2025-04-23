[WATCH] Mohammad Rizwan’s Horrible Throw Ruins Dismissal Chance for Multan Sultans in PSL 2025

They, however, won by 33 runs.

A horrible throw from Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 saw them miss out on a chance to dismiss Lahore Qalandars’ batter Sam Billings. The England batter used that missed chance pretty well as he went on to notch up 43 runs in 23 balls. This knock included four sixes and two fours at a fierce strike rate of 186.95.

PSL shared the video of that disastrous incident on their official X handle (formerly Twitter).

However, it didn’t cost them much as they outclassed Qalandars to defeat them by 60 runs.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025

After losing three matches back-to-back, the Multan Sultans finally registered their first win last night. They won the toss at the Gaddafi Stadium and opted to bat first. Skipper Rizwan was dismissed for a five-ball duck. However, a blistering 55-ball-96 from Usman Khan alongside small contributions from Iftikhar Ahmed (40 off 18), Tayyab Tahir (21 off 14) and Proteas Reeza Hendricks (40 off 27) helped them to put up a huge 214/4 on the scoreboard.

While chasing the target, Qalandars’ openers Sahibzada Farhan (31 off 21) and Fakhar Zaman (23 off 16) provided a crucial start to their innings. But the middle-order batters couldn’t capitalise on that start after their dismissals. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out for just 154 runs in 17 overs.

Apart from Rassie van der Dussen, who put up a 22-ball-30, no other batter was able to build partnerships to take the game deeper. This was Qalandar’s second defeat out of their four matches in the PSL 2025 so far.

Multan Sultans will next take on Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium tonight. The team led by Shadab Khan is currently on a four-match winning streak in the PSL 2025. The United defeated Rizwan and Co. by 47 runs in their previous encounter this season.

