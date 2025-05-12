News
Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India, amassing 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.
news

‘Why Retired?’ – Former India Player Questions Virat Kohli After Test Retirement Announcement

Kohli announced his Test retirement via a social media post.

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India, amassing 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.

On Monday morning, India batting maestro Virat Kohli shocked the world with his decision to retire from Test cricket. The 35-year old announced the news in an emotional post on social media. 

Kohli had earlier conveyed his desire to retire from the longer format to the selectors. Some reports then suggested the board is trying to convince him to play the England series. But Kohli put an end to all the noise with a formal announcement. 

The decision comes just days before the squad selection for India’s five-match Test series in England. Kohli follows Rohit Sharma, who had announced his Test retirement just last week. 

Harbhajan Singh Questions The Virat Kohli Retirement 

Soon after the announcement, the social media was flooded with congratulatory posts for Kohli from the cricket fraternity. One of his former teammates, Harbhajan Singh, however, questioned the decision. 

“Why Retired?”, the former India off-spinner stated on Twitter/X. 

Obviously, the emotion behind these words is that of high respect and the desire to see him continue playing. He has been one of the biggest match winners India has ever had. The Indian stalwart has had a lean run in Test cricket in recent years but many expected him to give one final push in the upcoming series. 

ALSO READ: 

Kohli Leaves A Lasting Impact

Virat Kohli has left an everlasting impression on the red-ball format, whether with his unwavering commitment, batting and captaincy. 

Since making his debut in 2011, he played 123 Tests for India, amassing 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. His illustrious career included 30 centuries and 31 half centuries. 

Kohli is also the most successful India captain in this format by most of the metrics. He led the side in 68 matches, winning 40 of those and losing 17. 

With this, Test cricket has lost its most loyal hype man, an icon, and the biggest brand. 

