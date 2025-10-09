Will Glenn Maxwell Play India T20Is? All-Rounder Shares Update on His Return Date

Maxwell wasn't named for the first two T20Is against India.

Glenn Maxwell has shared a crucial update on his surgery and return date after suffering a fracture to his right wrist while bowling in the nets. He was sent home immediately to see a specialist, who advised him to have surgery to hasten his recovery time.

While talking to reporters at the BBL’s kit launch in Melbourne, Maxwell was hopeful of playing a role in the later part of the T20I series against India. However, if he doesn’t make it to the rubber, the all-rounder will get ample time to prepare for the Big Bash League, where the Melbourne Stars will face the defending champions, Hobart Hurricanes, on December 18.

“The only reason I had the surgery was (because) the options they gave me were: miss that (India series) completely and (avoid) surgery, or have surgery, and it gives me a slim chance. So I give myself the best chance to hopefully play a part, and if not, I’ll be ready earlier for the BBL, and that leaves me in good stead getting the rest of my body right.”

Maxwell added that a cast was removed from his hand on Wednesday and will now wear a moulded plastic splint to protect the damaged area, even though the specialist has cleared him to move his wrist again. He wasn’t named for the initial two T20Is on October 29 and 31 in Canberra and Melbourne, and a call on his inclusion will be taken based on his recovery before the squad for the remaining three T20Is is announced.

Why Glenn Maxwell remains indispensable despite several all-rounders

Even after so many all-rounders in contention, Glenn Maxwell remains one of the most valuable players for Australia in the shortest format, which sums up what he brings to the table. His biggest value remains his experience playing in subcontinent conditions, including IPL, over the years, where the next T20 World Cup will be played.

Despite his regression, Maxwell remains a solid spin hitter with a range of unorthodox shots against pace as well. He can be flexible with his batting position and was recently given a new role batting in the lower middle order, where he played a match-winning knock in the final T20I against South Africa.

GLENN MAXWELL WINS IT ON THE SECOND LAST BALL!#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/gvrzvyHnGc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 16, 2025

Additionally, his bowling remains more than handy, and he might be the best part-timer in the world, solely due to his ability to adapt against both RHBs and LHBs. All other all-rounders, barring Matthew Short, are pacers, and don’t provide variety to the bowling department.

Meanwhile, Short has shown flashes of brilliance, but his T20I numbers need improvement, and he can’t be as flexible in the batting department. Australia have lately been trying Tim David at No.4 and 5, which is only possible if they have someone like Maxwell, who can adapt better to the lower order.

