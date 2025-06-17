Yorkshire Sign Lahore Qalandars Star For County Championship And T20 Blast 2025

He played a crucial role in Lahore Qalandars' PSL 2025 win

England County side Yorkshire have announced the signing of Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars batter Abdullah Shafique for six matches which include two rounds of County Championship Division One and four group stage matches of Vitality T20 Blast matches for this season.

Shafique is fresh off an excellent season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 as he helped Lahore Qalandars clinch the title last month.

Yorkshire signs Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique

Shafique was the fourth highest run-scorer in the recent edition with 390 runs from 13 innings at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 148. In the final against Quetta Gladiators, Shafique scored a crucial 41 off 28 balls to lay the foundation for their chase of 202.

Yorkshire are currently bottom of the North Group division after seven matches with two wins and five defeats. They have seven more matches remaining in the league stages.

They are ninth in the County Championship Division One table as well with 59 points from seven games. They have won just one match and lost four games while two matches ended in a draw.

Shafique, who made his Test debut in 2021 for Pakistan, has played 22 matches and scored 1,504 which included five fifties and as many hundreds. He made his T20I debut in 2020 and has played six matches so far.

Shafique will be available for the two games against Nottinghamshire and Essex this month and four Vitality Blast matches against Worcestershire, Derbyshire, Lancashire and then Derbyshire.

Yorkshire also sign Will Sutherland and Will O’Rourke

Shafique is set to play three T20Is and three ODIs in the West Indies from August 1 to 12. Lauderhill will host all three T20Is while all ODIs will be played in Tarouba.

“I’m immensely pleased to be afforded this opportunity with Yorkshire and I’m eager to join up with the team ahead of a big game against Nottinghamshire. Headingley is a venue I’ve always wanted to play at and I’m excited to experience a Roses fixture which I’ve already heard will have an incredible atmosphere!” Shafique said in an official statement.

“Abdullah is another technically gifted, all-format player that we are delighted has signed with us. He has a tremendous skillset and has scored big runs at the highest level of the game,” Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath said.

Besides Shafique, Yorkshire have also signed New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke and Australian all-rounder Will Sutherland for the two competitions scheduled for June and July.

