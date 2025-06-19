News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
zimbabwe-star-ben-curran-forced-to-miss-sa-test-series-after-kagiso-rabada-broke-finger-ahead-of-wtc-2025-final
news

Zimbabwe Star Forced to Miss SA Test series after Kagiso Rabada broke finger ahead of WTC 2025 Final

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 2 min read

Zimbabwe are scheduled to take on South Africa for two Test matches in Bulawayo.

zimbabwe-star-ben-curran-forced-to-miss-sa-test-series-after-kagiso-rabada-broke-finger-ahead-of-wtc-2025-final

Top-order batter Ben Curran and all-rounder Sikandar Raza will miss Zimbabwe’s upcoming home Test series against South Africa after Zimbabwe Cricket announced the squad on Thursday. Left-arm medium pacer Richard Ngarava will also miss the two-match series against the newly-crowned World Test Championship (WTC) winners.

Why Ben Curran, Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza are missing

Craig Ervine will lead the side. Ben Curran has been ruled out because of a broken finger. He had injured his finger during a warm-up game between Zimbabweans and South Africa leading up to the latter’s WTC final against Australia. He sustained the injury while facing Kagiso Rabada. Ngarava, on the other hand, had sustained a lower-back injury during the one-off Test against England in May.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Sikandar Raza will miss the series against South Africa because of his involvement in USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC), wherein he plays for Seattle Orcas. Opener Prince Masvaure returns to Zimbabwe’s squad against South Africa thanks to Ben Curran’s injury.

ALSO READ:

Fellow opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano, spinner Vincent Masekesa and pacer Trevor Gwandu also return to the squad. Zimbabwe’s batting will be bolstered by experienced middle-order batter Sean Williams.

Leading the hosts’ pace attack will be Blessing Muzarabani, who had taken three wickets against England. The first Test will take place from June 28 to July 2 and will be followed by the second Test from July 6. Both Tests will take place at Bulawayo.

South Africa rest several key players from squad

South Africa, meanwhile, will be led by Temba Bavuma but have rested several key players including Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada. The series, however, will not be part of the 2025-27 WTC cycle as Zimbabwe are not part of the competition.


Zimbabwe squad for Tests against South Africa: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Curran
Cricket
Richard Ngarava
Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs South Africa
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

[WATCH] Three BIG Clues That Confirm Sai Sudharsan Will Be in India Playing XI for 1st England Test

[WATCH] Three BIG Clues That Confirm Sai Sudharsan Will Be in India Playing XI for 1st England Test

11:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Big Blow for Vidarbha! India Stars Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma Set To Leave Ahead of Domestic Season

Big Blow for Vidarbha! India Stars Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma Set To Leave Ahead of Domestic Season

11:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Playing for India Itself Is…’- Sachin Tendulkar Weighs In on Shubman Gill Becoming India’s Next No.4 in Tests After Himself and Virat Kohli

‘Playing for India Itself Is…’- Sachin Tendulkar Weighs In on Shubman Gill Becoming India’s Next No.4 in Tests After Himself and Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill will replace Virat Kohli as the No.4 batter for India in Tests.
10:13 pm
Vishnu PN
Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has questioned the effectiveness of England's bowling attack ahead of the first Test against India, expressing concern over the absence of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and the lack of experience among the selected pacers.

Former Pacer Questions England Bowling Attack Ahead of 1st Test vs India

Stuart Broad raises doubts over England’s ability to take 20 wickets in the absence of key pacers ahead of Headingley Test
9:42 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat To CSK Batting Talent Ayush Mhatre Ahead Of England Tour

Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat To CSK Batting Talent Ahead Of England Tour

8:38 pm
Aditya Ighe
Key Member of Kolkata Knight Riders Coaching Staff Set to Leave Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

Key Member of Kolkata Knight Riders Coaching Staff Set to Leave Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

The Kolkata Knight Riders couldn't qualify for this season's playoffs.
8:27 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.