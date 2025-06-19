Zimbabwe Star Forced to Miss SA Test series after Kagiso Rabada broke finger ahead of WTC 2025 Final

Zimbabwe are scheduled to take on South Africa for two Test matches in Bulawayo.

Top-order batter Ben Curran and all-rounder Sikandar Raza will miss Zimbabwe’s upcoming home Test series against South Africa after Zimbabwe Cricket announced the squad on Thursday. Left-arm medium pacer Richard Ngarava will also miss the two-match series against the newly-crowned World Test Championship (WTC) winners.

Why Ben Curran, Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza are missing

Craig Ervine will lead the side. Ben Curran has been ruled out because of a broken finger. He had injured his finger during a warm-up game between Zimbabweans and South Africa leading up to the latter’s WTC final against Australia. He sustained the injury while facing Kagiso Rabada. Ngarava, on the other hand, had sustained a lower-back injury during the one-off Test against England in May.

Sikandar Raza will miss the series against South Africa because of his involvement in USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC), wherein he plays for Seattle Orcas. Opener Prince Masvaure returns to Zimbabwe’s squad against South Africa thanks to Ben Curran’s injury.

ALSO READ:

Fellow opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano, spinner Vincent Masekesa and pacer Trevor Gwandu also return to the squad. Zimbabwe’s batting will be bolstered by experienced middle-order batter Sean Williams.

Leading the hosts’ pace attack will be Blessing Muzarabani, who had taken three wickets against England. The first Test will take place from June 28 to July 2 and will be followed by the second Test from July 6. Both Tests will take place at Bulawayo.

South Africa rest several key players from squad

South Africa, meanwhile, will be led by Temba Bavuma but have rested several key players including Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada. The series, however, will not be part of the 2025-27 WTC cycle as Zimbabwe are not part of the competition.



Zimbabwe squad for Tests against South Africa: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.