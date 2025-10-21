How Pakistan Ghosted Mohammad Rizwan To Hand Over ODI Captaincy To Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen will start his tenure from the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

The reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi taking over Pakistan’s ODI captaincy from Mohammad Rizwan were already surfacing on the internet for the previous few days. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally made it official just after the stumps of Day 1 in the ongoing PAK vs SA 2nd Test in Rawalpindi.

Notably, this is Pakistan’s third change in leadership in the last 12 months. Moreover, the press release from the PCB did not even include the wicketkeeper-batter. Instead, it just mentioned how a meeting between their selection committee and the limited-over head coach, Mike Hesson, led to Shaheen’s appointment as the 50-over skipper. The release also noted that the 25-year-old will start his tenure from the forthcoming ODI series, which will kickoff on November 4 in Faisalabad, following the three 20-over matches after the ongoing red-ball fixture.

“A meeting of the selection committee, also attended by Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, decided that Shaheen will lead Pakistan’s ODI side against South Africa,” read the PCB statement.

– Babar Azam stepped down as all-format captain after 2023 World Cup

– Shaheen was appointed as T20I captain in Nov 2023

– Shaheen dumped as T20I captain 5 months later after 1 series,

Mohammad Rizwan As ODI Captain of Pakistan

Since being appointed as the ODI captain in October 2024, after former skipper Babar Azam’s resignation, the gloveman has registered nine victories with a 45% win percentage, while leading the Men in Green in 20 matches of the format.

This also included a stunning overseas run that witnessed consecutive 2-1 series victories in November 2024 against Australia and Zimbabwe, followed by a 0-3 whitewash in South Africa. But the 33-year-old’s persistent lean patch of form and back-to-back away series defeats against New Zealand and the West Indies led him to lose the throne. But the approach that PCB adopted to replace Rizwan is almost similar to dumping Shaheen just after one overseas T20I series in New Zealand.

Shaheen’s Five-match Stint As Pakistan’s T20I Captain

Previously, the management also made such abrupt and questionable decisions, including Shaheen’s dismissal as the T20I skipper just after the five T20Is in New Zealand in March 2025. After taking up the leadership duties in November 2023, the pacer was removed from the position just after his five-match captaincy tenure.

The PCB then elected Salman Ali Agha, who had the experience of just two T20I fixtures, scoring four runs, as the successor of Shaheen. However, the seamer is currently all set to take up the leadership duties again in another white-ball format. He will look to kickoff the ODI captaincy stint on a high note to brush off a trouncing 4-1 defeat while leading the 20-over side against the Black Caps.

