Noman Ali Bowls Delivery to Be Remembered for Ages, Castles Dewald Brevis During PAK vs SA 1st Test [Watch]

Pakistan’s veteran spinner Noman Ali produced a delivery for the ages to dismiss in-form Dewald Brevis on the penultimate day of the first Test against reigning world champions South Africa in Lahore.

Noman Ali’s Magic Delivery Stuns Dewald Brevis

An absolute Jaffa came when Brevis, playing only his third Test, was firing on all cylinders, scoring a run-a-ball 54 on a track that had been turning square. Coming to bat at No. 6, with the visitors reeling at 55/4, the 22-year-old launched a counterattack against Pakistan’s spinners, taking them to all parts, including a no-look six over long on that left the crowd in awe.

His dominance was clear as six of South Africa’s 10 fours and all of the two sixes in the second innings came off his bat. However, it was Noman who had the last laugh.

Yeah



Good luck with that pic.twitter.com/Dm8qQXRRNw — Werner (@Werries_) October 15, 2025

The left-arm orthodox spinner bowled a delivery that fizzed through from a back of a length on middle and leg stump. The slightly slower delivery, short enough to prevent Brevis from getting to the pitch of the ball, gripped and spun away sharply, beating the right-hander all ends up. Caught on the crease, Brevis could only watch in disbelief as the ball snaked past and crashed into the top of off stump.

Knowing he had just delivered a ball that could be remembered for years, Noman celebrated with a huge roar. The wicket also marked the 39-year-old’s 10th scalp of the match, having taken a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Opener Ryan Rickelton, who played a resilient 45-run knock off 145 balls, fell soon after Brevis’ dismissal as Pakistan took the upper hand. The onus now falls on wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, who will hope for support from Simon Harmer and Kagison Rababa to pull off a miracle. Notably, Harmer has a first-class century to his name, while Rabada has previously shown the ability to hold the fort at one end when needed.

ALSO READ:

Noman Ali Breaks Abdul Qadir’s Record

Noman also starred in the first innings, claiming his ninth five-wicket haul, including the wicket of the only centurion of the match, Tony de Zorzi. South Africa were eventually bowled out for 269, conceding a 109-run lead, with Noman finishing with 112/6. He took four wickets (79/4) in the second innings, ending the match with figures of 191/10, with Pakistan securing a comfortable win by 93 runs.

With this amazing performance, Noman Ali now holds the record for the most six-wicket hauls (5) by a Pakistan spinner in home Tests, surpassing legendary Abdul Qadir’s tally of four. Remarkably, all five of the southpaw’s five-fors have come in the last five Tests since his return to the national side in October last year.

A total of 11 Pakistan spinners have taken at least one six-wicket haul in a home Test match, two of whom are also playing the ongoing Test alongside him, Sajid Khan (2) and Abrar Ahmed (1).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.