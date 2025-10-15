How Win Over South Africa Boost Pakistan WTC 2027 Final Chances

Pakistan registered a comfortable 93-run win over South Africa in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, wrapping up the match on Day 4.

Pakistan Defeat South Africa to Begin WTC 2025-27 Cycle with a Victory

Shan Masood’s side made a strong start to their new World Test Championship cycle by defeating the reigning champions and moved to second place on the points table, just behind Australia.

Chasing 277, South Africa struggled to build partnerships and kept losing wickets regularly. A 73-run stand between Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis gave them some hope, with Brevis playing a quickfire 54 off 54 balls. However, Noman Ali dismissed him with a brilliant delivery, turning the game firmly in Pakistan’s favour. Shaheen Afridi then used reverse swing effectively to clean up the lower order. Noman Ali was the top performer for Pakistan, taking 10 wickets in the match, while Senuran Muthusamy impressed for South Africa with 11 wickets.

Favourable Fixtures Give Pakistan a Boost in WTC 2025-27

Pakistan have a favourable schedule for the 2025 27 World Test Championship.

Each team in the competition plays six series, three at home and three away, while skipping two opponents since only nine teams take part. For Pakistan, the two teams they will not face in this cycle are India and Australia, which makes their path a bit easier compared to others.

Pakistan WTC 2027 Final Chances

Pakistan are set to play six series in total in this World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

At home, they are currently playing a series against South Africa and will later face New Zealand and Sri Lanka, with two matches against each. Away from home, they are scheduled to play three Tests in England and two each in Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Their win against South Africa in the first Test showed that they can be a strong team at home. They will be confident of performing well in the upcoming home series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The away tours, particularly to England and Bangladesh, will be challenging, while they might back themselves to do well against the West Indies. Pakistan have a challenging path to the final, but good results at home could give them a chance.

