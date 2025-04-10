News
Lahore Qalandars best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.
psl-2025
Last updated: April 10, 2025

Best Lahore Qalandars Playing XI for PSL 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi Regain His Mojo To Lead His Side To Glory Again?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Lahore Qalandars had a disastrous season last year, winning one and losing eight games.

Lahore Qalandars best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

The two-time former champions Lahore Qalandars will be looking to rise from the ashes as they gear up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. Shaheen Afridi’s men won back to back titles in 2022 and 2023, becoming the only team to achieve the feat. The following season, however, was a disaster for them as they finished at the bottom.

Lahore Qalandars could manage only one win in the previous season and lost eight games. They will start afresh in the PSL 2025, with several new additions to the side. Lahore retained most of their squad, and have acquired some good assets in the PSL 2025 draft. The Qalandars have top names in their ranks alongside Afridi, including Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell, and Sikandar Raza.  

Before the tournament kicks off, we take a look at the best Lahore Qalandars playing XI and key players for PSL 2025. 

New Additions after PSL 2025 Draft 

  • Daryl Mitchell (Platinum)
  • Kusal Perera (Diamond)
  • Rishad Hossain (Silver)
  • Sam Billings (Supplementary)
  • Tom Curran (Supplementary)
  • Momin Qamar (Emerging)
  • Mohammad Azab (Emerging)

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 2025 

Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Daryl Mitchell, Haris Rauf, Kusal Perera, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, David Wiese, Muhammad Akhlaq, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Azab, Momin Qamar

Supplementary – Mohammad Naeem, Sam Billings, Salman Ali Mirza, and Tom Curran.

ALSO READ: 

Key players

Shaheen Shah Afridi 

Shaheen Shah Afridi is an integral part of the Lahore Qalandars franchise. In the PSL, he has taken 103 wickets from 71 games at an economy of 8.00. He has been handy with the bat as well, scoring 240 runs in the last two editions at a strike rate of 165. Shaheen’s recent bowling form, however, hasn’t been great and could be a concern for the team. 

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman will be a key player for Lahore Qalandars in this season. He had a poor season last year, where he managed only 157 runs at an average of less than 20 and strike rate of 115. He remains one of the best T20 batters in the country. Fakhar has over 2,500 runs in his PSL career, averaging 30.42 and striking at 140. 

Haris Rauf 

Haris Rauf played only four games in the last PSL edition and his absence hurt them. He was not in the best of form during that period as well. Rauf seems to have returned to better rhythm in recent times. He was superb in the recent T20 series against New Zealand, claiming eight wickets in four games at 7.53 economy.  

Likely Lahore Qalandars Playing XI for PSL 2025 

  • Fakhar Zaman 
  • Abdullah Shafique 
  • Kusal Perera (wk)
  • Daryl Mitchell 
  • Sikandar Raza 
  • David Wiese
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
  • Jahandad Khan 
  • Haris Rauf
  • Zaman Khan
  • Momin Qamar

Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2025
Shaheen Afridi

