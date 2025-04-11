Best Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI for PSL 2025: Babar Azam And Co. Hope To End The Title Drought 

They have reached the playoffs in all PSL editions but only have one title in their cabinet.

Peshawar Zalmi lifted their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in 2017 but haven’t been able to repeat the glory since. They have come agonisingly close, reaching the final three times but falling short. Zalmi have reached the playoffs in the last three editions but haven’t been able to go all the way.

Last year, they finished second in the league stage with six wins and three defeats. They had two opportunities to reach the final but lost both Qualifier and Eliminator 2. The PSL 2025 brings a new hope to the Babar Azam-led side as they look to end an eight-year title drought.

Peshawar Zalmi used the Right To Match card in the draft to get back Tom Kohler-Cadmore. They had also signed Corbin Bosch but the South African pace all-rounder pulled out for an Indian Premier League stint with Mumbai Indians. Zalmi picked George Linde as the replacement while adding Mitch Owen as a Supplementary pick.

On paper, the team looks strong with several quality players. Here we take a look at the best Peshawar Zalmi playing XI and key players for PSL 2025.

New Additions after PSL 2025 Draft

Tom Kohler-Cadmore – Right To Match (Platinum)

George Linde – Replacement (Diamond)

Nahid Rana (Gold)

Alzarri Joseph (Supplementary)

Mitch Owen (Supplementary)

Ali Raza (Emerging)

Maaz Sadaqat (Emerging)

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 2025

Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Linde, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana, Arif Yaqoob, Najeebullah Zadran, Max Bryant, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat.

Supplementary: Ahmed Daniyal, Mitch Owen and Alzarri Joseph.

ALSO READ:

Key players

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been a good asset to the side. He has amassed 1,091 runs in the last two PSL editions at an average of 54.55 while striking at 143.93. This was a significant improvement in his strike rate compared to earlier seasons. Zalmi would need him to keep up this rate in the PSL 2025.

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub has been a perfect partner at the other end as he is someone who can take on the bowlers from the get go. The left-hand batter has scored 686 runs in the previous two editions at an excellent strike rate of 161.41 while averaging 29.82. Ayub is returning from an injury that forced him out of the Champions Trophy, and will need to hit the ground quickly.

Alzarri Joseph

This will be Alzarri Joseph’s first PSL season but he has plenty of experience playing in the subcontinent conditions. He has the pace to rattle most of the batters in the league with hard-length bowling. Alzarri has taken 51 wickets from 37 T20 innings in the past 12 months, striking every 12 balls and conceding at 8.44 rpo.

Likely Peshawar Zalmi playing XI for PSL 2025

Babar Azam (c)

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris (wk)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

George Linde

Abdul Samad

Hussain Talat

Alzarri Joseph

Nahid Rana

Sufyan Moqim

Ali Raza

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.