Quetta Gladiators best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.
psl-2025
Last updated: April 11, 2025

Best Quetta Gladiators Playing XI For PSL 2025: Can Finn Allen Be The X Factor To Reignite The Gladiators?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

They finished fourth in the previous PSL edition.

Quetta Gladiators best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

The one-time former champions, Quetta Gladiators, are set to begin their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 12. They will square off against Peshawar Zalmi in the opening game. Following several disappointing seasons, the Gladiators will be hoping to turn things around in the PSL 2025. 

Quetta Gladiators won the PSL trophy in 2019 but have since made it into the playoffs only once, which was last year. They won five out of 10 games in the league stage to finish fourth, but lost the Eliminator 1 to the eventual champions, Islamabad United.

The Gladiators have brought some new faces to the franchise, including Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf, and Mark Chapman. They join a strong core of players in Rilee Rossouw, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim, and Mohammad Amir. 

Ahead of their season opener, we take a look at the best Quetta Gladiators playing XI and key players for PSL 2025. 

New Additions After PSL 2025 Draft 

  • Faheem Ashraf (Platinum)
  • Finn Allen (Platinum)
  • Mark Chapman (Platinum)
  • Kusal Mendis (Supplementary)
  • Sean Abbott (Supplementary)
  • Shoaib Malik (Supplementary)
  • Hasan Nawaz (Emerging)
Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 2025 

Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haseebullah Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Nafay, Kyle Jamieson, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Zeeshan, Hasan Nawaz.

Supplementary – Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott and Shoaib Malik.

ALSO READ: 

Key players

Finn Allen 

The explosive New Zealand batter will be a crucial part of the set-up to get the team off to flying starts. Finn Allen has been in good form recently, smashing 144 runs in five innings in the T20 series against Pakistan at a strike rate of 211.

Saud Shakeel  

Saud Shakeel was the best batter for Quetta Gladiators last year. He scored 323 runs from 10 innings at an average of 36 while striking at 141, including two fifties. He has been in good form, recently hitting 76 and 73 in two of the five innings in the National T20 Cup. 

Mohammad Amir

The veteran Pakistan seamer will be the spearhead of the Quetta Gladiators bowling attack. Mohammad Amir had taken 10 wickets in the previous PSL edition at an economy of 8.70. The left-arm pacer had a decent ILT20 season in February, picking up 14 scalps at 8.30 economy. 

Likely Quetta Gladiators Playing XI for PSL 2025 

  1. Finn Allen 
  2. Saud Shakeel 
  3. Haseebullah Khan (wk)
  4. Rilee Rossouw 
  5. Mark Chapman 
  6. Shoaib Malik
  7. Faheem Ashraf 
  8. Akeal Hosein 
  9. Abrar Ahmed 
  10. Mohammad Wasim Jnr
  11. Mohammad Amir

