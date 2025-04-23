News
Islamabad United Kyle Mayers PSL 2025
psl-2025
Last updated: April 23, 2025

Former LSG All-rounder Named Replacement for Islamabad United batter in PSL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He might play his debut PSL match against Lahore Qalandars on April 30.

Islamabad United Kyle Mayers PSL 2025

After 12 matches wrapped up in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, Islamabad United announced that Rassie van der Dussen won’t be featuring in the rest of the tournament. The absence of the Protea batter is owing to personal reasons. West Indies’ Kyle Mayers has been called as a replacement.

The franchise released a statement which read, “Rassie van der Dussen won’t be able to join us this season due to personal reasons. Islamabad United stands firmly with Rassie van der Dussen during this difficult time. After discussions with Rassie, both parties have mutually agreed that he will not be participating in this season’s HBL PSL. We extend our full support to him and his family.”

Just three days after Australian opener Matthew Short was sidelined due to a recurring injury from the Champions Trophy 2025, Islamabad United has been dealt another blow with Rassie van der Dussen also unavailable.

Initially, the team had brought in Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey as a temporary stand-in for van der Dussen, who was anticipated to miss the early stages of the competition. However, Carey withdrew from the tournament on the first day, adding to Islamabad’s challenges.

With both top-order batters now unavailable, Islamabad finally chose to bring in a single player as cover for the squad.

ALSO READ:

Islamabad United sign Kyle Mayers

As the franchise announced the replacement, it also indicated when Kyle Mayers is expected to make his first appearance.

“With both Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short ruled out of the tournament, Islamabad United has decided to bring in one overseas replacement. We are pleased to announce the inclusion of West Indian all-rounder Kyle Mayers as a replacement player. Mayers is expected to join the squad ahead of our sixth match in Lahore,” announced the franchise on Wednesday.

Islamabad’s sixth match in Lahore is against the hosts, Lahore Qalandars, on April 30. So far, they’re the only unbeaten team in PSL 2025 with four out of four wins. They sit at the top spot on the points table with an NRR of 2.544.

Coming to the 32-year-old all-rounder, Mayers offers the services of right-arm, medium-pace bowling along with a left-handed batting stance. His latest T20 outing came in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he was a key contributor to Fortune Barishal’s title-winning campaign. He amassed 209 runs in seven games, averaging 52 with an impressive strike rate of 177. After the BPL, Mayers turned out for Barbados in the Regional Four-Day Championship 2024-26, West Indies’ top-tier domestic red-ball competition. He scored 40, 70, 33, and 45 runs across two matches.

Playing in his only Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023, the Barbados-born made 379 runs for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 13 games. Despite a low average of 29.15 and a satisfactory strike rate of 144.10, he finished with four half-centuries. However, he bowled in just six games at an economy rate of 8.42.

Internationally, Mayers has featured in 18 Tests, 28 ODIs, and 38 T20Is for the West Indies. While he’s participated in seven different T20 franchise leagues, this marks his debut appearance in the Pakistan Super League.

