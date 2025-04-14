PSL 2025 Points Table: Updated Pakistan Super League Standings, Fixtures, Top Run Scorers, Most Wickets & Live Streaming Info

The Pakistan Super League 2025 season is underway with matches being played across Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. With big scores, tight finishes, and individual brilliance on display, fans are closely following the PSL 2025 points table to see how their favorite teams are performing.
This article provides the updated PSL standings, full schedule, qualification scenarios, top run scorers, most wickets, and live streaming information for fans around the world.
Here’s how the teams stand after the initial round of matches in PSL 2025. Lahore Qalandars currently top the PSL points table with a strong Net Run Rate, followed by Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are yet to open their account.
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Lahore Qalandars
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.437
|Islamabad United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+1.144
|Karachi Kings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.507
|Quetta Gladiators
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.025
|Multan Sultans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.507
|Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-4.000
The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. As the tournament progresses, Net Run Rate will play a crucial role in separating teams tied on points.
The group stage of PSL 2025 runs from April 11 to May 10, followed by the playoffs. Each team will play 10 league matches in a double round-robin format.
Here are the fixtures:
The complete schedule runs till May 10 with double-headers and travel gaps built in. Playoffs begin May 13 and the final is scheduled for May 18 in Lahore.
A few batters have already made big statements this season. Mohammad Rizwan leads the run charts with a hundred in his only outing so far. Close behind are Abdullah Shafique and James Vince.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|SR
|Mohammad Rizwan
|1
|105
|–
|166.67
|Abdullah Shafique
|2
|103
|51.50
|174.58
|James Vince
|1
|101
|101.00
|234.88
|Fakhar Zaman
|2
|68
|34.00
|151.11
|Rilee Rossouw
|2
|65
|65.00
|224.14
|Kusal Mendis
|2
|63
|63.00
|225.00
|Saud Shakeel
|2
|60
|30.00
|133.33
|Khushdil Shah
|1
|60
|60.00
|162.16
These numbers are likely to change rapidly with each match. We’ll update this list after every round.
Abrar Ahmed is off to a fantastic start with six wickets in his first two games, including a four-wicket haul. Here’s the current list of top wicket-takers:
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|4-fers
|Abrar Ahmed
|2
|6
|12.50
|1
|Jason Holder
|1
|4
|6.50
|1
|Shadab Khan
|1
|3
|8.33
|–
|Rishad Hossain
|1
|3
|10.33
|–
|Asif Afridi
|2
|3
|11.67
|–
|Usman Tariq
|2
|3
|19.00
|–
|Akif Javed
|1
|3
|13.67
|–
Expect this leaderboard to shuffle quickly as more matches are played.
Each team will play 10 matches in the group stage. The top 4 teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top 2 getting an extra shot at the final via the Qualifier.
More specific qualification scenarios will emerge in the second half of the tournament as the PSL points table gets more intense.
Here’s how you can watch PSL 2025 from different countries:
|Region
|Broadcasters/Platforms
|Pakistan
|A Sports, PTV Sports (Urdu & English); Streaming: Walee Technologies, Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco, Begin
|India
|Sony Sports Network; Streaming: Fancode
|United Kingdom (UK)
|Sky Sports, Geo
|Africa
|Super Sport
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|Sri Lanka & Afghanistan
|Sony Sports Network
|North America
|Willow TV
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
|MYCO
|Rest of the World
|Sports Central
Check your regional time zone and app availability before tuning in. Most matches begin at 8:00 PM Pakistan time.