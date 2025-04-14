PSL 2025 Points Table: Updated Pakistan Super League Standings, Fixtures, Top Run Scorers, Most Wickets & Live Streaming Info

The Pakistan Super League 2025 season is underway with matches being played across Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. With big scores, tight finishes, and individual brilliance on display, fans are closely following the PSL 2025 points table to see how their favorite teams are performing.

This article provides the updated PSL standings, full schedule, qualification scenarios, top run scorers, most wickets, and live streaming information for fans around the world.

PSL 2025 Points Table (Updated Standings)

Here’s how the teams stand after the initial round of matches in PSL 2025. Lahore Qalandars currently top the PSL points table with a strong Net Run Rate, followed by Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are yet to open their account.

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.437 Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.144 Karachi Kings 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.507 Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.025 Multan Sultans 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.507 Peshawar Zalmi 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.000

The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. As the tournament progresses, Net Run Rate will play a crucial role in separating teams tied on points.

PSL 2025 Schedule – Upcoming Matches

The group stage of PSL 2025 runs from April 11 to May 10, followed by the playoffs. Each team will play 10 league matches in a double round-robin format.

Here are the fixtures:

PSL 2025 April fixtures

April 11 – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi, 8:30 PM)

April 12 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators (Rawalpindi, 3:30 PM)

April 12 – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans (Karachi, 8:00 PM)

April 13 – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi, 8:00 PM)

April 14 – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi (Rawalpindi, 8:00 PM)

April 15 – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars (Karachi, 8:00 PM)

April 16 – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi, 8:00 PM)

April 18 – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (Karachi, 8:00 PM)

April 19 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi, 8:00 PM)

April 20 – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (Karachi, 8:00 PM)

April 21 – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (Karachi, 8:00 PM)

April 22 – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars (Multan, 8:00 PM)

April 23 – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United (Multan, 8:00 PM)

April 24 – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

April 25 – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

April 26 – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

April 27 – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

April 29 – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

April 30 – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

PSL 2025 May fixtures

May 1 – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings (Multan, 3:30 PM)

May 1 – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

May 2 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

May 3 – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

May 4 – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

May 5 – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Multan, 8:00 PM)

May 7 – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators (Rawalpindi, 8:00 PM)

May 8 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings (Rawalpindi, 8:00 PM)

May 9 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi, 8:00 PM)

May 10 – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (Multan, 3:30 PM)

May 10 – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings (Rawalpindi, 8:00 PM)

May 13 – Qualifier (Rawalpindi, 8:00 PM)

May 14 – Eliminator 1 (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

May 16 – Eliminator 2 (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

May 18 – Final (Lahore, 8:00 PM)

The complete schedule runs till May 10 with double-headers and travel gaps built in. Playoffs begin May 13 and the final is scheduled for May 18 in Lahore.

Top Run Scorers in PSL 2025

A few batters have already made big statements this season. Mohammad Rizwan leads the run charts with a hundred in his only outing so far. Close behind are Abdullah Shafique and James Vince.

Most Runs (as of April 13)

Player Matches Runs Average SR Mohammad Rizwan 1 105 – 166.67 Abdullah Shafique 2 103 51.50 174.58 James Vince 1 101 101.00 234.88 Fakhar Zaman 2 68 34.00 151.11 Rilee Rossouw 2 65 65.00 224.14 Kusal Mendis 2 63 63.00 225.00 Saud Shakeel 2 60 30.00 133.33 Khushdil Shah 1 60 60.00 162.16

These numbers are likely to change rapidly with each match. We’ll update this list after every round.

Most Wickets in PSL 2025

Abrar Ahmed is off to a fantastic start with six wickets in his first two games, including a four-wicket haul. Here’s the current list of top wicket-takers:

Most Wickets (as of April 13)

Player Matches Wickets Average 4-fers Abrar Ahmed 2 6 12.50 1 Jason Holder 1 4 6.50 1 Shadab Khan 1 3 8.33 – Rishad Hossain 1 3 10.33 – Asif Afridi 2 3 11.67 – Usman Tariq 2 3 19.00 – Akif Javed 1 3 13.67 –

Expect this leaderboard to shuffle quickly as more matches are played.

PSL 2025 Qualification Scenarios

Each team will play 10 matches in the group stage. The top 4 teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top 2 getting an extra shot at the final via the Qualifier.

Teams typically need at least 5 wins (10 points) to stay in contention.

If multiple teams finish on equal points, Net Run Rate will decide who advances.

The playoff format includes: Qualifier (1st vs 2nd) Eliminator 1 (3rd vs 4th) Eliminator 2 (Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1) Final (Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2)



More specific qualification scenarios will emerge in the second half of the tournament as the PSL points table gets more intense.

PSL 2025 Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Info

Here’s how you can watch PSL 2025 from different countries:

Pakistan: A Sports and PTV Sports (TV); Walee, Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco (online)

A Sports and PTV Sports (TV); Walee, Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco (online) India: Sony Sports Network (TV); Fancode (streaming)

Sony Sports Network (TV); Fancode (streaming) UK: Sky Sports, Geo Super

Sky Sports, Geo Super Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Bangladesh: T Sports

T Sports Sri Lanka & Afghanistan: Sony Sports

Sony Sports North America: Willow TV

Willow TV MENA Region: MYCO

MYCO Rest of World: Sports Central (YouTube/streaming)

Region Broadcasters/Platforms Pakistan A Sports, PTV Sports (Urdu & English); Streaming: Walee Technologies, Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco, Begin India Sony Sports Network; Streaming: Fancode United Kingdom (UK) Sky Sports, Geo Africa Super Sport Bangladesh T Sports Sri Lanka & Afghanistan Sony Sports Network North America Willow TV Middle East & North Africa (MENA) MYCO Rest of the World Sports Central

Check your regional time zone and app availability before tuning in. Most matches begin at 8:00 PM Pakistan time.