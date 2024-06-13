11 journalists skip India star's press conference to attend USA hero Saurabh Netravalkar's interview

Arshdeep also won the POTM but did not get much media attention following his heroics.

The Men in Blue faced a minor hiccup against co-hosts USA last night (June 12) but eventually secured a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the end to advance to the Super 8s stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian bowlers put up a dominant performance to curb USA to a paltry score of 110 for 8 in their 20 overs. A chief architect of the domination was lanky left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep bowled an incredible spell, picking up four wickets while leaking only nine runs from his quota of four overs.

Following the match, Arshdeep was also awarded the Player of the Match Award (POTM) for his contributions in the win.

However, interestingly, Arshdeep did not get much media attention following his heroics as 11 journalists decided to skip his press conference to attend an interview of his USA counterpart Saurabh Netravalkar.

Netravalkar, who works as a software professional hogged the limelight after he managed to dismiss star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cheaply.

Netravalkar got Kohli on a golden duck before outsmarting the India skipper for just 3 runs.

11 journalists skip Arshdeep Singh's press conference

According to ICC norms, apart from the regular pre- and post-match press conferences, there is an allowance for player access in a mixed-media zone. Netravalkar was the player available for the same after the game and the covering journalists did not want to let go of the opportunity.

This incident definitely serves as a testament to the growing popularity of the state in the USA.

Speaking about their qualification chances, USA's ambition were a bit dampened by the loss against India but are still very much in contention to make it to the Super 8s stage.

They play their last game against Ireland tomorrow and a win will guarantee their qualification.

