'What should I do with this King?' - Former openers slam Babar Azam for Pakistan's dismal show in T20 World Cup 2024

Former openers Imran Nazir and Ahmed Shehzad have lashed out at Men in Green after their horrendous show in the T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, Babar Azam and Co. lost their opening game after the USA registered the thrilling win in the super over while they failed to chase down the modest 119 runs against archrivals India in their second game. However, Pakistan's side has defeated Canada in their third game and kept their hope alive for the Super 8 spot, but their chances seem very low as it totally relies on the USA's fixture alongside net run rate scenarios.

Following the loss, a plethora of fans and pundits have lashed out at the Pakistan team alongside team management for their two defeats and one win out of the three matches they have played so far. The side is almost out of the marquee event as there is the heavy rain fall in Florida, which showcases that the USA will definitely get the spot in the Super 8's alongside Team India from Group A.



In the same vein, former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir called the team a scared one at this moment. The former hard-hitting opening batter feels that Babar Azam and Co. should not at least make pitch excuses. The 42-year-old cricketer feels that the side is failing to rotate the middle-order batters, which is the main cause of the defeat. In addition, the former top-order batter stated that the Pakistani side lacks confident batters and bowlers, which puts them on the brink of elimination.

"I haven't seen a more scared team than this. No matter what pitch or conditions you are getting, you have to perform. In a team, where there's no middle-order batter who can rotate the strike, how can you expect that team to win the World Cup? The blame is on the pitch?," Imran Nazir said on a Pakistani TV show.

What should I do with this King who can't win us the match?: Shehzad

On the other hand, Ahmed Shehzad also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for his strike rate. The Lahore-born cricketer accused Azam of stepping up against the frail team over giving excellence against the top teams. Moreover, the 32-year-old cricketer blamed the 29-year-old skipper for his poor dismissal in the T20 World Cup 2024, putting Pakistan's side in a disastrous situation.

"Aapne B, C, D teams ke khilaaf perform kar ke logon ko hallucinate kiya hai aur pagal banaya hai. Your (Babar) scores in big competitions...your average is 27 and strike rate is 112. So these stats are of which king, tell me that? What should I do with this king who can't win us the match?," Shehzad said in the same TV show.



